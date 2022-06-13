VENICE — ShorePoint Venice Health has entered into a joint venture to create a critical-illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation hospital-within-a-hospital on its island campus.
Its partner is Select Medical, a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania company that operates nearly 2,000 such hospitals and clinics around the country, including one in Sarasota.
The new hospital, to be called Select Specialty Hospital-Venice, will be on the third and fourth floors of ShorePoint Health Venice. Select Medical will be the majority owner as well as the managing partner, according to a news release.
“We look forward to partnering with ShorePoint Health Venice to address the growing need for specialty care among high acuity patients in Venice and surrounding communities,” Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical, said in the statement. “This joint venture also further expands Select Medical’s post-acute care footprint in Florida, which currently includes 12 Select Specialty critical illness recovery and two inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.”
The new hospital will have 25 critical-illness recovery beds and 28 inpatient rehabilitation beds.
According to Select's website, "critical illness" includes people with heart failure, infectious diseases, neurological conditions and renal failure, while inpatient rehabilitation patients would be people with brain or spinal cord injuries, stroke, amputation, cancer or orthopedic problems, among other conditions.
Renovations for the new hospital will begin this summer and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
"Through this joint venture, patients will transition more effectively to specialized care after their immediate acute care needs have been met,” ShorePoint CEO Kelly Enriquez said in the release. “Select Medical’s expertise in operating critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals will complement the acute care services ShorePoint Health Venice provides, allowing for improved health outcomes for our patients.”
The joint venture is another step in the growth of the Venice-area medical community.
A free-standing 42-bed rehab hospital to be owned and operated by Enola, Pennsylvania-based PAM (Post Acute Medical) Health LLC is under construction just south of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice campus.
That company operates a facility in Sarasota as well.
Medical offices are also under construction in that area, and Sarasota Memorial is proposing a medical complex on Knights Trail Road that will be in in front of the Planning Commission for rezoning in July.
