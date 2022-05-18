VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice had a cumulative community investment of $176 million, according to its 2021 Community Benefit Report.
The bulk of the money is its more than $106 million payroll, which “ripples across the local economy as employees buy goods and services,” a news release states.
About a quarter of the total — more than $45 million — represents charity and uncompensated care, according to the release.
Charity care is treatment for which no payment is expected, while uncompensated care is treatment not paid for. The numbers for both are from the Agency for Healthcare Administration’s September 2020 report.
Local spending by ShorePoint accounts for about $12 million of the total, with capital investments and taxes adding another $11.5 million, the report states.
More than $6.8 million is being invested in the decades-old facility and its operations, including the implementation of a new electronic medical record system last fall and the current renovation of the emergency department, first-floor corridors and elevators.
In addition, the hospital’s lab is being moved back into the main building from across the street.
The upgrades are in lieu of building a replacement hospital, which ShorePoint — then called Venice Regional Bayfront Health — got initial state approval for in 2016.
It underwent a name change earlier this year, along with the Bayfront hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
The hospital and its clinics reported 295,000 patient encounters last year, including hundreds of COVID patients.
According to the release, there were 254,000 outpatient visits, 23,900 emergency department visits, 7,700 admissions to the hospital and 9,400 surgeries.
Also during the year, 28 new physicians were recruited, it states.
“Our community is truly fortunate to have this resilient and committed team of clinicians and caregivers here in Venice who make a difference for so many patients each day,” CEO Kelly Enriquez said in the release. “We are part of this community, and we are committed to doing all we can to provide excellent health care services and to making Venice a healthier, better community for all.”
