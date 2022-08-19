VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice will be making a public announcement soon about “a change in our approach to providing health care services for our community.”
The news came in a Friday afternoon email from Marketing Manager Danielle Gagliano in response to media inquiries about discussions the hospital could be closing as soon as Monday.
The email doesn’t include any information about what the “change in our approach” might be.
Details will be shared “early next week,” it states.
“This is an important announcement, and it is our intent to share all of the details about our plans with our employees, medical staff members and partners first,” it states. “Then, we will share our plans more broadly with our community and the news media.”
An effort to notify board members was underway Friday afternoon.
The hospital has been the subject of rumors before, but about being sold by parent company Community Health Systems, which is based in Franklin, Tennessee.
When CHS acquired it from Health Management Associates, it joined a portfolio of more than 200 hospitals. Financial struggles led CHS to divest itself of many of its holdings. According to its website, it now owns or leases 83 facilities.
CHS didn’t respond to an inquiry about the future of ShorePoint Health Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.