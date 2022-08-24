ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice announced Monday that the hospital will close Sept. 22, after 70 years of service to the community.

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice, the city’s only hospital for 70 years, will be closing Sept. 22, according to an email CEO Kelly Enriquez circulated to employees, medical staff and volunteers Monday morning.

Emergency services will terminate even earlier — at 7 a.m. Aug. 29, a hospital news release states.

Venice Regional proposed new hospital

This rendering shows a view from the north side of the replacement facility Venice Regional Bayfront Health had planned to build. It shelved the project after getting state and county approval, in favor of renovating the existing hospital instead. Now known as Shore Point Health Venice, it announced Monday that it’s closing as of Sept. 22. Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, approved by the state at the same time, opened in November.
Leapfrog banner

The banner announcing the “A” hospital safety grade that had been recently received by Venice Regional Bayfront Health was updated to reflect its new name and logo for its rebranding in November as ShorePoint Health Venice. After years of low grades and shaken community sentiment, it had achieved the “A” rating for four consecutive reports as of this spring.


Venice Hospital grew floor by floor

Since its founding in the early 1950s, Venice Hospital had undergone a number of renovations and additions. This photo, taken in the 1970s, shows it before the additional two floors to the building were added.
Third floor was not yet needed

In the 1970s, Venice Hospital was a two-story hospital with its third and fourth floors yet to be added.

