VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice, the city’s only hospital for 70 years, will be closing Sept. 22, according to an email CEO Kelly Enriquez circulated to employees, medical staff and volunteers Monday morning.
Emergency services will terminate even earlier — at 7 a.m. Aug. 29, a hospital news release states.
And Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been informed that elective surgeries at ShorePoint will cease on Aug. 26, according to a memo to staff from President & CEO David Verinder.
Marketing Manager Danielle Gagliano said that elective surgeries will be scheduled at the hospital’s HealthPark from then on, though in-patient surgeries will continue to be performed in the hospital until it closes.
Many departments will remain open through noon Sept. 22, she said in response to an email inquiry.
Why it’s closing
The opening of SMH’s Venice facility in November was a major factor in ShorePoint’s closure, Enriquez wrote.
“This decision was made, in large measure, due to recent healthcare services changes in our area, especially with the opening of a new, very large hospital five miles away — a move we opposed because state health planning data showed there was not a need for more inpatient beds in our area,” it states.
“While demand for outpatient and specialty care remains strong, we’ve seen a significant decline in the number of patients seeking inpatient care at the hospital.
“Additionally, rising labor costs and staffing challenges for all healthcare organizations following the COVID pandemic, inflationary pressure, and other dynamics make it difficult to operate successfully in today’s environment.”
ShorePoint will focus on “on outpatient services, where patient demand continues to grow,” at the HealthPark on Jacaranda Boulevard and through its ShorePoint Medical Group physician specialist network, the email states.
HealthPark services will be “aligned” with ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte, it states.
Job fairs are planned to offer opportunities for employees to find positions at ShorePoint’s facilities in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
“There are sufficient job openings across ShorePoint Health for the majority of our staff,” Enriquez wrote.
“We know there are many opportunities for healthcare workers in our community. We hope many of you will remain with our health system and apply for open positions with ShorePoint Health.”
Coincidentally, both Sarasota Memorial Hospital and HCA’s area hospitals had job fairs scheduled in Venice this week.
SMH will be “providing jobs for as many displaced healthcare workers as we can” and “stands ready to help fill any gaps in care that may ensue” from ShorePoint’s closure, Verinder said via email.
He created a task force in response to the rumors last week about ShorePoint closing, he wrote in the staff memo.
The Venice campus will primarily feel the impact, he wrote, especially its emergency department.
Current patients at ShorePoint will likely be transferred to related facilities in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda that have capacity, he wrote, while “both our SMH-Venice and SMH-Sarasota campuses have been running at or beyond capacity in recent years as a result of the enormous growth of our community — particularly in south Sarasota County — and the ongoing pandemic.”
ShorePoint has had an average daily census of about 40 patients, he wrote.
Verinder called the closure “concerning.”
“Community Health Systems (ShorePoint’s owner) and its hospitals have been facing serious challenges for many years, long before the pandemic, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and inflation issues impacted the nation’s health systems,” he said. “Fortunately, members of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board have had the foresight to devote the resources needed to expand our capacity and open new, high-quality facilities to meet the rising demand for care.”
Besides its hospital campuses in Sarasota and Venice, which is already undergoing an expansion, SMH has a freestanding ER in North Port, where it recently committed to building a hospital, and a network of outpatient and urgent-care centers.
“We built SMH-Venice and are building SMH-North Port because of the pressing need for acute medical care in South Sarasota County,” he said. “The volume of patients in Venice and surrounding communities is increasing each year and is more than enough to support multiple hospitals in the region.”
A week ago the hospital’s board “directed us to more than double the size of SMH-Venice’s Emergency Care Center and increase its surgical capacity,” he informed his staff. “The construction and expansion of these facilities are projected to take a couple of years, and we will do everything possible to speed up completion.”
The administrators of both HCA hospitals in the county said their facilities are also ready to fill the void the closure of ShorePoint will create.
“We’ve been caring for patients from Venice since 1967 and have a personal approach to all we do,” said Bob Meade, CEO of HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital in a news release. “We remain committed to Venice and have the resources to continue to serve the community.”
“This is a challenging time for many people and our community as a whole, and we are working hard to ensure a smooth transition for patients and to provide potential job opportunities for those affected,” HCA Florida Englewood Hospital CEO Steve Young said in the release. “We are expecting the arrival of patients in the weeks ahead as many of the affected physicians are also on staff at area HCA Florida Healthcare hospitals. We offer all the same specialties of care, making it a logical and easy transfer for patients.”
Community reaction
The news of the hospital’s pending closure was met with far more sadness than surprise.
“We knew it was coming,” said Kathy Lehner, president and CEO of the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Still, she said, “It hurts. This is our hometown hospital. It’s a shame. It’s really sad.”
The full impact won’t be felt for a while, she said, depending on what the rest of the medical community does.
People are used to having a hospital — and their doctors — near them on the island, she said.
“What happens if the doctors leave?” she said. “It’s the unknown right now.”
The Chamber building is on land it leases from the hospital for $1 a year. Lehner said that the lease should be safe even if CHS sells, “but you never know.”
“I’m not shocked,” Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod said. “I think it’s unfortunate, but I am not surprised,” after the opening of SMH-Venice.
Realtor Greg Vine, a longtime Venice resident, had the same thought Lehner did: What now?
He said the conversion of the building to housing was unlikely because a developer would prefer to start with a blank slate.
ShorePoint’s news release doesn’t say anything about any plans for the property.
“At this time, we do not have details to provide about future plans for the facility,” Gagliano said.
A person affiliated with the hospital who asked to remain anonymous because of a confidentiality agreement called the decision to close it “tragic.”
“I was so pissed I can’t describe it,” the person said.
“If things were going really badly, they didn’t let us know,” the person said, saying the opening of SMH-Venice was likely the “straw that broke the camel’s back.”
History
Venice’s hospital got its start with $10,000 from O.W. Caspersen, whose sick grandniece had to be transported to Sarasota by ambulance for care.
Four doctors — Doug Murphy, James Blades, Sam Kaplan and Talmadge Thompson — and several community leaders accepted his offer, and South Sarasota County Memorial Hospital opened on Dec. 3, 1951, with 14 beds, five bassinets and a staff of 27.
It expanded in 1957 and 1961 and in 1962 made its unofficial name official: Venice Hospital.
It operated as an independent community hospital until 1995, when it was sold to Maryland-based Bon Secours Health System, run by the Sisters of Bon Secours, a religious order. An SMH offer to buy it then was rejected.
Proceeds of the sale totaled about $104 million, which went into The Venice Foundation (now Gulf Coast Community Foundation).
Bon Secours sold the hospital to Naples-based Health Management Associates in 2004, resulting in a name change, from Bon Secours Venice Hospital to Venice Regional Medical Center.
It became Venice Regional Bayfront Health after HMA was acquired by Tennessee-based CHS in 2014. “Bayfront” was added to link the facility to the other hospitals in the Bayfront Health Network, including facilities in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
All of them were rebranded to “ShorePoint” last November.
The road to closure
The decision to close the facility was made by CHS apparently without input from ShorePoint’s board.
CHS took on significant debt and liabilities in the HMA deal and has struggled to right the ship financially.
A major part of that effort has been selling off hospitals. According to the CHS website, it now owns or leases 83 facilities, compared to more than 200 after the acquisition of HMA.
The company recognized the shift toward providing more services on an outpatient basis, as reflected in Enriquez’s email, some time ago.
When SMH filed its first application for a certificate of need for a Venice hospital, it was based on a need for more acute-care beds in the area. The state rejected it on that basis.
Rather than pursue an appeal, SMH submitted another CON application based on providing services not available in South County, including obstetrics.
ShorePoint — then still Venice Regional Bayfront Health — submitted its own application for a replacement hospital with about 100 fewer beds than the current 312.
Both applications were approved after administrative proceedings. SMH opened its Venice campus last November but, citing changing market conditions, VRBH shelved its planned new hospital in November 2020, after the state had repealed CON regulation of new hospitals.
The proposed site, east of the Jacaranda roundabout, is now the intended location of a 452-bed rental community called Sabal Palm.
Later, the hospital announced plans for a multi-million-dollar upgrade to the existing building, parts of which date back to the 1950s.
Work was to include renovating and expanding the emergency department; updating the main lobby and first-floor corridors; and converting fourth-floor patient rooms to private rooms.
Then in June, ShorePoint shared different plans for both the third and fourth floors — a joint venture with Select Medical to create Select Specialty Hospital-Venice, with 25 critical illness recovery beds and 28 inpatient rehabilitation beds dedicated.
Select Medical was to be the majority owner and managing partner. The status of that venture, with an expected opening in the first quarter of next year, hasn’t been decided.
Gagliano said, “We are in discussions regarding a shift of focus for joint venture partnership.”
Going forward
According to Enriquez’s memo, “services will wind down quickly in a phased approach.”
“Change of this nature is not easy,” she wrote. “Please know we are committed to transparent communications.
“Each of you is valued for your role in caring for patients. It is through your commitment that we have delivered compassionate, quality care for the last 70 years.
“Thank you for your service and your professionalism as we work through this transition.”
