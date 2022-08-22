VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice, the city's only hospital for more than 60 years, will be closing Sept. 22, according to an email CEO Kelly Enriquez circulated to employees, medical staff and volunteers Monday morning.
Emergency services will terminate even earlier — at 7 a.m. Aug. 29, a hospital news release states.
"This decision was made, in large measure, due to recent healthcare services changes in our area, especially with the opening of a new, very large hospital five miles away — a move we opposed because state health planning data showed there was not a need for more inpatient beds in our area," the email states.
"While demand for outpatient and specialty care remains strong, we’ve seen a significant decline in the number of patients seeking inpatient care at the hospital.
"Additionally, rising labor costs and staffing challenges for all healthcare organizations following the COVID pandemic, inflationary pressure, and other dynamics make it difficult to operate successfully in today’s environment.
ShorePoint will focus on "on outpatient services, where patient demand continues to grow," at its health park on Jacaranda Boulevard and through its ShorePoint Medical Group physician specialist network, the email states.
Job fairs are planned to offer opportunities for employees to find jobs at ShorePoint facilities in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
"We know there are many opportunities for healthcare workers in our community," Enriquez wrote. "We hope many of you will remain with our health system and apply for open positions with ShorePoint Health."
Wow! SMH offered more services, especially in pediatrics. So this doesn't surprise me.
