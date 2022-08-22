ShorePoint Health Venice

ShorePoint Health Venice has entered into a joint venture that will create a separate critical-illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the building.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY RONALD DUPONT JR.

VENICE — ShorePoint Health Venice, the city's only hospital for more than 60 years, will be closing Sept. 22, according to an email CEO Kelly Enriquez circulated to employees, medical staff and volunteers Monday morning.

Emergency services will terminate even earlier — at 7 a.m. Aug. 29, a hospital news release states.

