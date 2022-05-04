VENICE — Community Health Systems Inc. reported a loss to stockholders of $1 million for the first quarter of the year — a substantial amount of money but a major improvement since 2021 and earlier.
Franklin, Tennessee-based CHS is the parent company of ShorePoint Health Venice and the ShorePoint hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
It lost $64 million in the first quarter of 2021, according to an April 27 news release.
Net operating revenues for the latest period totaled $3.111 billion, a 3.3 percent increase year over year, it states.
The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $409 million, which included $47 million in pandemic relief funds. The company received $82 million in relief funds in the first quarter of 2021.
“We experienced the largest COVID surge to date during the first quarter, which negatively impacted net operating revenues, labor expense and length of stay during the quarter,” CEO Tim L. Hingtgen said in the release. “As COVID case counts subsided, our operational and financial performance significantly improved during the month of March, as patient volumes returned and COVID-related expenses moderated.
“Moving through the second quarter and the remainder of the year, we anticipate contract labor rates to remain elevated; however, we expect our operational momentum to continue, as we anticipate capturing deferred healthcare demand, benefitting from recent strategic investments and continuing the execution of the company’s margin improvement program.”
CHS acquired the recently renamed ShorePoint hospitals and several others from Naples-based Health Management Associates in 2014. At the time it was the largest hospital corporation in the country with more than 200 facilities.
But it took on debt to finance the acquisition, which also brought lawsuits and claims of Medicare fraud against HMA. CHS settled the claims, and to reduce the debt it embarked on a program of divesting itself of facilities.
It sold some and spun more 38 others off into a separate entity, Quorum Health Corporation. Quorum now owns 21 hospitals in 13 states, according to its website. None is in Florida.
Today, CHS owns 83 hospitals in 16 states, including 11 in Florida, with a total of 1,753 beds.
ShorePoint Health Venice, with 312 beds, is the largest of its facilities in the state. The hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda have 254 and 208 beds, respectively.
