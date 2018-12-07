The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Guy Fernandes, 50, 200 block of Millet Place, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Guy Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest. Two Charlotte County warrants for leaving the scene of a crash and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Michele Osterlof, 54, 200 block of Navigation Circle, Osprey. Bond: larceny less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Goode, 39, 2000 block of N. Hampton St., Venice. Charge: dealing in stolen property, larceny less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.
Edward Wilson, 60, 100 block of N. Porche St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
Lisa Dangelo, 50, 800 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John Will, 31, 1300 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: use or possession of another person’s ID without consent, grand theft less than $10,000. Bond: $3,000.
Edward Wilson, 60, 100 block of N. Portia St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,500.
Brian Werth, 51, 300 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Conrad, 62, 100 block of Boca Ciega, Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Roberts, 21, 700 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charges: reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
Dylan Woodward, 27, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
s
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.