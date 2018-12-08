Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight presented a Life Saving Award to three deputies recently for saving an elderly woman’s life.
Deputies Kyle Poinsett, Britton Turner and Colin McCormick responded to the report of a missing woman, according to a Sheriff’s Office report, after being notified by the woman’s husband that she left earlier in the day to take her dog for a walk but never returned. Deputies searched the neighborhood, community center, and nearby hospitals with no luck.
As they continued their investigation, deputies asked the woman’s husband to contact their daughter who lives in Atlanta to see if she heard from her mother. The daughter reminded her father that the missing woman had a key to their neighbor’s home, so deputies contacted the neighbor in Providence, Rhode Island, to locate a key to unlock the door.
The homeowner gave deputies permission to forcefully open the door, where they immediately located the missing woman face down on the living room floor.
Deputies rendered life-saving efforts including CPR until paramedics arrived. The woman gained a pulse and was transported to the hospital where physicians determined she overdosed on prescription medication.
Hit and run driver sought
Troopers are looking for the driver of a dark color Jeep Wrangler with oversize tires related to a three-car crash on Clark Road (S.R. 72).
The incident occurred on Dec. 6 at 4:22 p.m. just east of South Beneva Road.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the unknown driver was traveling in the center lane when he or she veered into the left lane and collided with the rear of a Toyota Corolla, driver by Gina Bien-Aime, 44, of North Port.
Bien-Aime’s vehicle went into a spin and hit a Nissan Altima driven by Michael Delre, 28, of Osprey, and passenger Karly Ward, 22, also of Osprey.
No injuries were reported.
Troopers are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact FHP at 239-938-1800.
Skimmers found in Sarasota gas station
Deputies are alerting the public about two credit card skimmers discovered at a Sarasota gas station earlier this week.
On Tuesday, members of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Tactical and Intelligence Units partnered with detectives as well as the Department of Agriculture to conduct an operation focused on locating skimmers at various locations throughout Sarasota County.
More than 80 locations were checked. Two were located at a Texaco station located at 6895 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. The skimmers were removed and collected as evidence.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Chadwick Hornberger, 21, 300 block of Ortiz Blvd., North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
Jennie Brandt, 44, 1300 block of Ridgewood Ave., Venice. Charge: narcotic possession or use, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
Robert Frederickson, 56, 2700 block of Robinson Ave., Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Thomas Savage, 52, 1000 block of N. Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
Reina Morning, 60, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a drug without a prescription. Bond: $9,120.
Jennifer Callighan, 38, 900 block of Cypress Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registrations:
Paula Kurtz, 61, 300 block of Limeberry Place, Venice.
David Bracy, 52, 500 block of Oak Bay Drive, Osprey.
Scott Freel, 58, 2200 block of Sandlewood Road, Venice.
— Compiled by Greg Gile
