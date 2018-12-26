Deputies Brian Schroth and Robert Brinton received the Life Saving Award from Sheriff Tom Knight earlier this month for their efforts to revive a man who suffered a heroin overdose.
On Sept.11, deputies responded to a home in South Venice where they found a man unresponsive on the living room floor.
A witness told deputies the man injected heroin prior to losing consciousness.
Deputy Schroth immediately deployed two doses of his agency-issued naloxone and began chest compressions. Deputy Brinton administered a third dose which allowed the man to regain consciousness.
Paramedics arrived and transported the man to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.
“Had it not been for the quick actions of Deputies Schroth and Brinton, this man would likely have succumbed to his ingestion of heroin,” Sheriff Knight said.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Scott Hill, 58, 300 block of Olive Ave., Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Helena Fultz, 48, 200 block of Myrtle Ave., Nokomis. Charge: petit teft (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $25,000.
William Vanname, 55, 300 block of Collins Road, Laurel. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Grace Zelazney, 31, 700 block of Kimble Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of zolpidem without prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $4,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol-Venice reported the following arrest:
Wallace Newlin, 71, 300 block of Pine Ranch Terrace, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
