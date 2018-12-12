A Sarasota County detective received a Heroic Achievement Award for saving a man’s life while vacationing in Arizona. Sheriff Tom Knight presented Detective David Tuck with the award recently for his efforts on July 15 while on vacation in Glendale, Arizona.
According to a press release: Tuck and his family were enjoying the day swimming in the pool when they heard a loud scream from a nearby residence. As they looked around to see where the noise was coming from, they observed dark billowing smoke in the sky.
Tuck quickly exited the pool and ran towards the neighboring residence engulfed in flames, to make sure everyone made it to safety. Upon his arrival, the homeowner advised her father was still inside and unable to exit due to being oxygen-dependent.
Without hesitation, Tuck entered the burning home, risking his life to save the stranger. He heard the voice of a younger male in the back of the house attempting to bring the trapped man to safety. Through combined efforts, Tuck and the good Samaritan were able to remove the man from the home as explosions began to occur due to the growing fire.
The three men still found themselves in danger as the fire grew more intense, ultimately trapping them in the back yard surrounded by a six-foot-high block fence. They used a lawn chair to lift the man along with his oxygen tank over the fence, finally reaching safety.
During a ceremony in the fall, the Glendale Fire Department recognized Tuck and all who helped during this terrifying incident.
“If not for Detective Tuck’s bravery,” Knight said, “(that man) would have not likely have survived.”
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jennifer Callaghan, 38, 900 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Machayla Snook, 19, 400 block of South Ravina Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of THC oil without a prescription and contribution of delinquency of a minor. Bond: $2,000.
Don Schrock, 35, 900 block of South Jacinto Boulevard, Venice. Charge: sexual assault of a victim 18 or older. Bond: none.
Dawn Faynor, 54, 500 block of Viridian St., Englewood. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Guy Fernandes, 50, 200 block of Millet Place, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Guy Maltese, 49, 400 block of Cerromar Lane, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest. Two Charlotte County warrants for leaving the scene of a crash and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Michele Osterlof, 54, 200 block of Navigation Circle, Osprey. Bond: larceny less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Goode, 39, 2000 block of N. Hampton St., Venice. Charge: dealing in stolen property, larceny less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.
Edward Wilson, 60, 100 block of N. Porche St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
Lisa Dangelo, 50, 800 block of Ponderosa Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John Will, 31, 1300 block of Leeward Road, Venice. Charges: use or possession of another person’s ID without consent, grand theft less than $10,000. Bond: $3,000.
Brian Werth, 51, 300 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Brian Conrad, 62, 100 block of Boca Ciega, Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
Joseph Roberts, 21, 700 block of Pineland Ave., Venice. Charges: reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $240.
Dylan Woodward, 27, 100 block of N. Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joan Beneke, 67, 800 block of Macaw Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Daniel Kruse II, 26, 90 block of Maple Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $3,500.
Kevin Proper, 30, 100 block of Colonial Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and two counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $11,500.
Christopher Vietts, 29, 200 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (violation of a domestic violence protection order) and violation of pretrial release. Bond: $100,000.
William White, 26, 900 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated child abuse. Bond: none.
Lauren McMahon, 28, Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: failure to notify Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles of address change. Bond: $120.
Erick Alcantaracano, 18, 100 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $1,000.
Linda Campbell, 62, 500 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Deven Horan, 18, 5800 block of Buchanon Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
Cristian Slusarek, 24, Bayview Drive, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jeremy Jennings, 25, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol /Venice reported the following arrest:
Jared Lingo, 20, 5800 block of Palmer Boulevard, Sarasota. Charges: DUI, possession or use of narcotic equipment, possession of liquor by someone under 21 and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,240.
Career Offender Registration
Arlain Lewis, 44, 400 block of Church St., Laurel.
