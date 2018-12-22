Deputies Colin McCormick and Staci Brandau received the Life Saving Award recently from Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight for their efforts to save a man who suffered an overdose.
On Sept. 21, Deputies McCormick and Brandau were dispatched to the area of Center Road and the U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice for an unconscious male in the driver seat of a vehicle.
Sgt. Eugene Frangioni with the Venice Police Department was first to respond and found the man’s vehicle stopped at a traffic light. Because all the doors were locked, Sgt. Frangioni smashed the passenger’s side window.
Deputies McCormick and Brandau arrived and noticed the man was struggling to breathe with a faint pulse. McCormick entered the vehicle and administered three doses of his agency-issued naloxone, however, first responders saw no improvement in the man’s condition.
Sgt. Frangioni and Deputies McCormick and Brandau then removed the man from the car and placed him on his back in the roadway.
Brandau began providing rescue breaths while McCormick cut the man’s shirt off to start CPR and connect defibrillator pads.
The man soon began breathing and regaining a faint pulse as paramedics arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he recovered thanks to the quick actions of Deputies McCormick and Brandau, as well as Sgt. Frangioni of the Venice Police Department.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Micah Cleary, 20, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $1,500.
Alexandra Lewis, 28, 400 block of West Perry Street, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold for Suncoast Community Release Center. Bond: none.
Tyler Matthews, 29, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County for felony petty theft. Bond: $15,000.
Kristin Sensley, 47, 600 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation. Bond: none.
Alexander Aubert, 37, 700 block of Glorioso Road, Venice. Charges: In custody arrest for exploitation of the elderly and probation violation. Bond: none.
Reno Breeden, 19, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charges: In custody arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Jacob Crooker, 25, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $500.
Justin Hayes, 28, 5000 block of Syracuse Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Leonard Jaress, 54, 3000 block of Elliott St., Venice. Charges: probation violation, attempt to defraud urine drug test. Bond: none.
Scott Rosenow, 37, 200 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charge: six counts of possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $39,000.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera
