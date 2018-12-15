A Florida trooper received a Certificate of Recognition recently from Sheriff Tom Knight for thwarting an organized crime group responsible for major thefts throughout Sarasota County.
On Sept. 3, several vehicle burglaries occurred at Sarasota County hotels near the 1-75 corridor where expensive construction equipment and sporting goods were stolen.
Trooper Botello was on patrol in the north Fort Myers area early the next day when he initiated a traffic stop on a Hyundai minivan traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. During the traffic stop, Botello noticed the attached license plate was reported stolen.
During his investigation, Botello placed the driver and passenger under arrest for driver’s license violations as well as a stolen tag. An inventory of the vehicle yielded several construction tools, sporting goods and electronics. Botello proactively began running the serial numbers of some of the items and soon learned they were reported stolen out of Sarasota and Hillsborough counties.
With this new information, Botello seized the minivan and began applying for a search warrant. He immediately began communicating with surrounding law enforcement agencies including the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office, and invited detectives to the FHP to assist with the search warrant.
“Thanks to Botello’s steadfast and proactive efforts, nearly all the items stolen during the burglaries in Sarasota County were recovered and returned to the victims,” said Sheriff Knight.
The suspects in this case are believed to be responsible for burglaries and thefts all over the state of Florida.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Little, 28, 1100 block of Birdbay Way, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, synthetic narcotic possession with intent to sell. Bond: $9,000.
Jerry Wheeler, 37, 900 block of Jacinto Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $800.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Neace, 43, 300 block of Olive St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Drew Tilson, 28, 600 block of Bristol Lane, Nokomis. Charge: larceny less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Lauren McMahon, 28, 300 block of Mt. Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: destroying evidence. Bond: $1,500.
Mark Moskowitz, 46, 300 block of Glenn Wood Ave., Osprey. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $570.
Taylor Wallen, 30, 300 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Tray Hixon, 33, 1400 block of N. Quail Lake Drive, Venice. Charges: petit larceny, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Michelle Roden, 34, 200 block of N. Sierra St., Nokomis. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal Registration
Alexander Royak, 23, 600 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice.
Compiled by News Editor Greg Giles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.