Sales associates at Sandy's Designer Clothing are (l-r) Carol Keogh, Elayne Golden and Sofia Travis with Rita Bertier, president of the non-profit Dollars for Mammograms. They are receiving the $5,000 check from Sandy McGowan, the store owner, and sales associate Jean Graham.
Fundraising event recipients often do not have the opportunity to explain the importance of their work, but it was rectified at the presentation of a $5,000 check raised by the 'Just B-Cause' fashion show benefitting Dollars for Mammograms.
Receiving the proceeds check a few days later, Rita Bertier, president of Dollars for Mammograms, explained their work.
"The pandemic created a problem for our organization as women have been afraid to get their mammogram and not going to an imaging center or hospital," she said.
In realistic detail she recalled a very bad situation.
"Because recipients we serviced before were not getting those annual mammograms last year, when taking it this year, three were diagnosed with breast cancer," she said.
Annually, they usually assist at least 200-plus people, but last year only 100. Now they are hoping to recoup.
Held at the Venice Yacht Club, the 'Just B-Cause' fashion show is staged by Sandy McGowan, owner of Sandy's Designer Clothing at 12 West Venice Ave. An annual event, the show resumed after COVID-19 restrictions canceled it in 2020.
During 10 years, the show grew from the small audience of 60, this year attracting several hundred fashion conscious clients and customers. Modeling were eight cancer survivors with male escorts.
McGowan presented the proceeds in the form of a $5,000 check to Bertier, president of the non-profit Dollars for Mammograms.
"Compared to previous larger audiences, Just B-Cause shows this year we did it with less people," McGowan said. "I am very happy it was the best one yet."
