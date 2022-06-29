VENICE — Combining both a fun exercise of skills and educating the public, the local Tamiami Amateur Radio Club participated in a national event for amateur radio operators.
“It’s a fun hobby,” said Steve Hawley, who has been using Morse code on amateur radios since he was 16 years old.
On June 25 and 26, amateur radio operators from across the country, including local operators, set up temporary radio stations for the annual Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day.
The word amateur means the operators cannot accept payment for their services and the term “ham radio” is a nickname for amateur radio. Operators refer to themselves as hams.
The Field Day event is for hams to practice their radio skills by making as many radio contacts as possible in a 24-hour period while also inviting the public to watch and see the importance of these radios.
Before the event, TARC members brought mostly their own equipment and set up the temporary stations with several antennas at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station in Venice.
Steve Phillips, the president of TARC and a licensed ham for 45 years, said the event was more of a fun training experience for new hams and anyone interested.
To show the different uses of amateur radios, the club had three main stations set up including Morse code, traditional voice and digital mode using FT8.
Phillips had an additional station set up that was a very high frequency satellite station. Since satellites have radio footprints, technology can pick up satellites when they are overhead and reach out to them.
He mentioned the International Space Station is one of those satellites and it also has ham radio on board. He talked to the ISS Saturday morning while setting up for the event.
“We can only talk to it when it’s in view,” he said about the importance of location for this particular station.
Out of the different stations, Morse code was used in the early stages of radio communication before voice was able to be transmitted.
For that station, a ham radio operator will put out a call in Morse code and then will wait to receive something back.
At the beginning of the event on Saturday afternoon, conditions were not working for the Morse code station. However, Hawley said around sunset or nighttime the signal is usually better.
“Everything depends on time,” he said.
Things like sunspots can affect the signal as well. But if someone heard the Morse code coming through, the other operator would then call back. When this happens, the operators would exchange each other’s information and then move on to the next contact.
“You meet people from all over the world,” he said.
Since Hawley has been working with amateur radios for many years, he has talked to almost every country except North Korea and the uninhabited Bouvet Island near Antarctica. However, while the island is remote, he said hams have been known to go to there.
He said people from all walks of life have been hams including famous people and royalty. Once, Hawley talked to someone who was blind through Morse code.
While the amateur radios are interesting to learn about, they also serve an important function.
Ham radios can be used in case of an emergency like hurricanes. The radios can be used without Internet and can run on emergency power such as a generator.
“We can provide communication for emergency services,” Phillips said about the importance of amateur radios.
Just like the TARC members set up temporary stations for the Field Day, hams can set up stations wherever it is needed.
Clark Gambrel, who attended the event with his son Nolan, commented on this aspect of amateur radios.
“This stuff works great for emergencies,” he said.
In the case of an Internet outage, this was how people would communicate, Gambrel explained.
