Steve Phillips and Nolan Gambrel

Tamiami Amateur Radio Club President Steve Phillips shows Nolan Gambrel one of the temporary radio stations the club set up over the weekend.

VENICE — Combining both a fun exercise of skills and educating the public, the local Tamiami Amateur Radio Club participated in a national event for amateur radio operators.

Temporary antennas

The Tamiami Amateur Radio Club set up a temporary radio antenna at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station in Venice to participate in a national amateur radio event.

“It’s a fun hobby,” said Steve Hawley, who has been using Morse code on amateur radios since he was 16 years old.

On June 25 and 26, amateur radio operators from across the country, including local operators, set up temporary radio stations for the annual Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day.

The word amateur means the operators cannot accept payment for their services and the term “ham radio” is a nickname for amateur radio. Operators refer to themselves as hams.

The Field Day event is for hams to practice their radio skills by making as many radio contacts as possible in a 24-hour period while also inviting the public to watch and see the importance of these radios.

Before the event, TARC members brought mostly their own equipment and set up the temporary stations with several antennas at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station in Venice.

Nolan and Clark Gambrel

Nolan and Clark Gambrel look at a temporary radio station set up by the Tamiami Amateur Radio Club on Saturday.

Steve Phillips, the president of TARC and a licensed ham for 45 years, said the event was more of a fun training experience for new hams and anyone interested.

To show the different uses of amateur radios, the club had three main stations set up including Morse code, traditional voice and digital mode using FT8.

Phillips had an additional station set up that was a very high frequency satellite station. Since satellites have radio footprints, technology can pick up satellites when they are overhead and reach out to them.

He mentioned the International Space Station is one of those satellites and it also has ham radio on board. He talked to the ISS Saturday morning while setting up for the event.

FT8 radio station

Ham radio operators used a digital mode called FT8, which is used for weak-signal radio communication, during a national amateur radio event over the weekend.

“We can only talk to it when it’s in view,” he said about the importance of location for this particular station.

Out of the different stations, Morse code was used in the early stages of radio communication before voice was able to be transmitted.


For that station, a ham radio operator will put out a call in Morse code and then will wait to receive something back.

At the beginning of the event on Saturday afternoon, conditions were not working for the Morse code station. However, Hawley said around sunset or nighttime the signal is usually better.

“Everything depends on time,” he said.

Things like sunspots can affect the signal as well. But if someone heard the Morse code coming through, the other operator would then call back. When this happens, the operators would exchange each other’s information and then move on to the next contact.

“You meet people from all over the world,” he said.

Steve Hawley and Frank Wroblewski

Steve Hawley and Frank Wroblewski used the Morse code radio station during the national amateur radio Field Day over the weekend.

Since Hawley has been working with amateur radios for many years, he has talked to almost every country except North Korea and the uninhabited Bouvet Island near Antarctica. However, while the island is remote, he said hams have been known to go to there.

He said people from all walks of life have been hams including famous people and royalty. Once, Hawley talked to someone who was blind through Morse code.

While the amateur radios are interesting to learn about, they also serve an important function.

Ham radios can be used in case of an emergency like hurricanes. The radios can be used without Internet and can run on emergency power such as a generator.

“We can provide communication for emergency services,” Phillips said about the importance of amateur radios.

Traditional voice radio

Nancy and Arthur use a traditional voice radio during an amateur radio event held at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 86 Station in Venice over the weekend.

Just like the TARC members set up temporary stations for the Field Day, hams can set up stations wherever it is needed.

Clark Gambrel, who attended the event with his son Nolan, commented on this aspect of amateur radios.

“This stuff works great for emergencies,” he said.

In the case of an Internet outage, this was how people would communicate, Gambrel explained.

