SARASOTA — An estimated 350 people filled the Mote Marine Wave Center on Tuesday night for a special public hearing by EPA Region 4.
They were there to weigh in on a proposed single net fish farm off the coast of Sarasota County.
A couple dozen carried posters and protested the project at the entrance of the Ken Thompson Parkway, leading to the aquarium.
They came From Lee County, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Venice and elsewhere.
One organization handed out pieces of blue paper stating "Not Here" on one side, and a fish with a circle and line drawn through it. Those opposed to the project, a large part of the audience, waved the signs throughout the evening.
The EPA heard from people and organizations about a pollutant discharge permit from the EPA and if it should be issued for Kampachi Farms, based in Hawaii, or how it may impact the National Policy Environmental Act.
The project
Kampachi’s Velella Epsilon Project is a demonstration project with a single circular containment net and one trawler to feed the fish and service the net. It would be anchored in waters of the Gulf of Mexico, about 45 miles west and slightly north of Venice.
The farm would raise up to 20,000 almaco jack fingerlings over a 12-14 month period in a single-net pen aquaculture system. The pen would be 20 feet high and 50 feet across, submergeable to avoid storms.
Estimates are the fish farm will annually yield roughly 17,000 fish at a weight of 4.4 pounds each.
The fingerlings would be sourced from brood stock located at Mote Aquaculture Research Park and caught in the Gulf near Madeira Beach, according to a draft U.S. EPA environmental assessment.
A host of state and federal applications are currently under review.
The concerned
Environmental groups expressed opposition, concerned the project could spawn an entire industry that may have negative environmental impacts.
There was consensus the permit under discussion would pass, however.
Few presented evidence pollution caused by this single demonstration project — the subject of the hearing — would hurt the environment.
Jim Michaels, with Aquaculture Consulting Solutions, testified in support of the project, saying the impact would likely be so minimal it would be undetectable.
That, according to an opponent of the project, is the point. As a demonstration project, there was going to be little useful data gleaned for use in scaling it into larger aquaculture industry, and therefore should not go forward.
Others testified finfish nets in general have proven to be problematic. Some said while open to aquaculture, they'd rather see self-contained facilities that do not mix with ocean waters.
Glenn Compton, a Nokomis resident representing ManaSota-88, said he wants a full Environmental Impact Statement carried out.
"This sets a precedent for all those that follow," he said. "This one has to be done right."
The project, however, is small enough that it falls within an exception that doesn't require the more detailed study. For that reason, Compton held up his "Not Here" sign, saying "Not Here. Not Ever."
Justin Bloom, an environmental lawyer in Sarasota, and Founder of Suncoast Waterkeeper, also called for a full environmental impact study.
In a letter to the Gondolier he wrote: "I fear that approving this project would likely pave the way for much larger, industrial-scale projects that will lead to significant pollution, fish escapes, and other disruptions to the local marine ecosystem," he said. "Other countries such as Denmark and Canada, where the problems caused by industrial finfish farming are well-documented, are now moving away from this method of production.
"Given these realities, the agencies tasked with protecting our marine environment should take a step back from approving this project and reconsider finfish aquaculture off our fragile coast."
Dennis Jetters, with Kampachi, told Tuesday's audience that as a demonstration site, this project will not significantly impact what is going on in the region.
"We are keenly aware we have only one opportunity to get it right," he said.
The reality
In written comments, Aaron Welch, an aquaculture industry professional and an adjunct professor at University of Miami, warned of misleading information that has become part of the narrative surrounding the project.
"There is a growing body of scientific research demonstrating that offshore aquaculture, the process of cultivating fish, shellfish and seaweed in an artificial environment, is an environmentally-friendly way to increase seafood production. Unfortunately, there is misinformation circulating on the impact that offshore aquaculture will have on our coastal communities here in Florida."
Bottom line, Welch said, is today the U.S. imports 90% of the seafood it consumes. Yet, American aquaculture meets only 5-7% of the U.S. current seafood demand.
"With global demand for seafood expected to increase by 70% over the next 30 years, the U.S. must increase its production."
With at least six other governmental department involved in reviewing the project, Kampachi's demonstration project is many months away from becoming a reality.
The EPA is holding the comment period open until Feb. 4 on the EPA's draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for Kampachi Farms, LLC. To comment, visit Go.USA.gov/xda3w, call 404-562-9750 or email R4NPDES.Kampachi@epa.gov.
