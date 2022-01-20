Thomas Tousignant

Thomas Tousignant

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - A Sarasota County man has been missing for nearly a day and authorities have issued a Silver Alert for him.

Thomas Tousignant, 71, of the 5100 block of Boca Raton Avenue, has diabetes and was recently diagnosed with dementia, according to a news release from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen at about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at his home.

The news release said he may be driving a red 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Florida plate of 864QTK

He is described as standing about 6 feet 1 tall and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes. Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments