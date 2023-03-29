The Venice Chamber of Commerce celebrated International Woman’s Day with a high energy luncheon that confirmed the importance of celebrating each day.
Chamber CEO Kathy Lehner introduced special guests and thanked her staff for their help
When she introduced speaker Julie Kleffel, lives changed. “Life is fragile,” Julie told the group. “Remind the people in your life that you love them ... Tell your story.”
At that point, she gave people seated together at tables a chance to talk and get to know each other.
The city of Venice hit the bullseye, inviting 16 of their staff to spend time together at the luncheon. Overheard at their table was one woman saying, “I love my job.”
This went perfectly with Julie telling the group everyone needs people, purpose and passion. “I love my job” could fit under the category of passion.
Julie talked about the importance of integrity. She also said, “Perfectionism is a trap.”
In telling her story, Julie showed the group that life is a series of challenges. “Do not be afraid to ask for help,” she advised. “Lead with your heart.”
Julie practiced everything she told the group. We learned about her family and her lovely daughter, Faith.
Julie modeled having heart. She gave everyone at the luncheon tools to use as they move forward in their work and their families celebrating each day.
One Of Our Best
The special person of this week is Charleen Myers, the Members Engagement Director for the Venice Chamber of Commerce. Charleen was thrilled to introduce her daughter Destiny Dolciotto at the Women Empowering Women Luncheon to friends and coworkers.
She followed a trend speaker Julie Kleffel talked about. That trend is mentoring and inviting different generations to participate in our lives.
Destiny is one of the young business women in town.
Charleen sets the gold standard at the Chamber. When she is in charge of an event, it is well organized and complete down to every detail.
And Charleen is usually the official greeter at the door, making sure everyone has their table assignment and feels welcome.
Charleen brings a new dimension to the business world in town introducing Destiny. When others follow, it will be a wonderful new trend in Venice of passing the torch to a new generation.
Charleen Myers is one of the women who makes Venice a great place to live.
Fran Valencic is the social columnist for the Venice Gondolier. She welcomes your tips and ideas. Contact her at franvalencic@comcast.net.
