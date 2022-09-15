Venice Fire Rescue

Venice Fire Rescue puts out a fire during a simulation on the aftermath of a major storm.

VENICE — As hurricane season continues, the city of Venice conducted a multi-agency scenario to practice cleaning up right after a major storm or hurricane hits.

Cars and debris

Venice conducted a multi-agency scenario for cleaning up debris after a major storm.

"This is great training just for our preparedness," said Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens.

Hurricane aftermath preparedness

A hurricane cleanup practice scenario had a strip of debris, cars, and fake bodies for city agencies to clean up and work through.

Agencies with the city of Venice practice hurricane aftermath cleanup during a scenario on Thursday morning.


Backhoe cleaning debris

A backhoe cleans debris during a hurricane aftermath simulation for the city of Venice.
Venice Fire Rescue during scenario

Venice Fire Rescue carries a dummy that was used as a dead body in a hurricane cleanup practice scenario on Thursday morning.
Hurricane cleanup practice

Venice Police, Venice Fire Rescue and Venice Public Works practice working together on hurricane debris cleanup. 
