VENICE -- The Venice Carillon Foundation will present a community singalong of Christmas carols on Thursday, Dec. 22 to the sounds of the carillon at the Venice Performing Arts Center of Venice High School.
Sit in your car or, weather permitting, bring lawn chairs for the concert, which will begin at 7 p.m.
The carillon was brought to the VPAC by Wylie Crawford, a world-famous carillonneur who has performed on carillons all over the world.
Crawford will be accompanied by members of the Venice Chorale who will lead the caroling.
"We plan to project the words to the songs on a large screen," Crawford said Monday. "The concert will go on rain or shine unless there is thunder.
"I don't want to be sitting next to 13 tons of bronze in a thunderstorm."
Weather can be subject to change this time of year but the most recent concert was attended by about 70 people, with most outside of their cars on lawn chairs.
For many years, Crawford was the Senior University Carillonneur in the Rockefeller Memorial Chapel at the University of Chicago, which maintains the Guide to the Wylie Crawford Collection of Carilloniana 1898-2012 in its university library.
He also was the resident carillonneur at the Chicago Botanic Garden, has performed on carillons all over the world and is the past president of the World Carillon Federation.
