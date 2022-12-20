VENICE — The Venice Carillon Foundation will present a community singalong of Christmas carols on Thursday, to the sounds of the carillon at the Venice Performing Arts Center of Venice High School.

Sit in your car or, weather permitting, bring lawn chairs for the concert, which will begin at 7 p.m.


