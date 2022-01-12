If you liked Donald O’Connor as Cosmo Brown in the classic film “Singin’ in the Rain” with Gene Kelly as Don Lockwood, prepare to be dazzled once again by this tap dancing phenomenon. Kelly did the choreography for the film.
This time it is live on stage at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater with Loren Stone as Cosmo Brown and Alex Fullerton as Don Lockwood. These two could carry the show on their own as they are that good at both singing and dancing with the added bonus of good looks but then there is the choreography and direction of Amy Marie McCleary as reason enough to venture down to Fort Myers and its famous dinner theater.
McCleary is one of the best choreographers in Florida and beyond. In “Rain,” she has a cast of dancers up to the task. Friday night, they were right on the money in unison as fine as one would see with the Rockettes in New York, even in the case of having a few extra pounds aboard on a couple of the dancers.
It makes it all the more believable somehow when casting is not only color-blind but weight blind. Talent will win out and this cast has that in spades.
That they were all wonderfully clothed by costume designer John P. White was another plus and as colorful and perfect as anything in that classic 1952 film. Somehow, White managed to find plaid suit fabrics that were 1920-period perfect for the men as well as colorful gowns and more for the women.
Of course, there was rain — a must in this show and enough to show up on Lockwood’s suit without impeding his dancing, even around the lamp post, just as it was in the film.
But even in the 50s, the dances did not have to be done all in one take and one after another as they are in a stage show.
When live on stage, there is barely time to catch a breath before there is another marvelous dance number. Friday night, no one missed a beat. All that dancing would have been impossible with face shields or masks but if they’re careful, hopefully the show will go on for the full run without hitch nor, heaven forbid, a COVID cough — or sniffle.
The action begins at the famous Graumans Chinese Theatre in Hollywood back in the day when talkies were coming in. Lockwood is the male lead in “The Royal Rascal” with co-star Lina Lamont, played by Alexandra Nicole Garcia.
The film is being premiered at Grauman’s and all their adoring fans are there to see the “couple,” although every effort is being made to insure that Don act as the spokesman as they enter the theater. Suffice it to say that Lamont’s voice is fine for silent films.
Lockwood sings as well as he dances while Lamont has the “woist” Brooklyn accent ever heard and her voice is even “woise.” For a silent film, that is no problem as she does have the looks of a leading lady but oh the sounds that come from that mouth!
The couple are reported to be a couple off screen as well by the studio publicity department. Lockwood has other ideas.
When Kathy Selden (Shannon Conboy) shows up with a voice like an angel and looks to match, it seems as though another star is about to rise. Not only is Don smitten but the studio heads also realize that a casting change needs to be made. Of course, if it were all that simple, the story would not be nearly so interesting .
Bring on the diction coaches.
As if that would help.
Kathy is hired but Lina’s contract takes care of that.
With a masters in musical theater from Temple and bachelor degree in”vocal” performance, Garcia handles the difficult part of the silent star that should remain silent with ease.
Fullerton, a graduate of the Boston Conservatory, has worked with the Broadway Palm team before, with the Disney Cruise line for a year and many other regional theaters. He is a delight in the role made famous by Gene Kelly.
Sam Arlen handled several minor roles with ease, especially that of the diction coach and a screen villain.
Performances are Tuesday through Sunday, with or without food service and at various times that include matinees and some early evenings. The evening meal Friday and Saturday features order at the table service for those who want something like Prime Rib, which is not on the buffet.
It includes a trip to the buffet for a salad and dessert, if desired.
Once again the orchestra is conducted by Loren Strickland, the theater’s musical director. He alternates with Jordan Aquila on the podium
Lighting is by Chris McCleary, sound by Abbey Dillard, casting by Brian Enzman and technical direction by Dominic Lau.
Allow a bit more than an hour to drive from Venice to the theater. The drive is well worth it for this show and for the hot fudge sauce on the dessert table.
The Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre is at 1380 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers. Use Exit 136 from I-95. For tickets, call 239-278-4422 or visit Broadwaypalm.com
