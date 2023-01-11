SARASOTA — Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s and Key Chorale will offer the free voice strengthening program series, the Off-Key Chorale, beginning in January.
The Off-Key Chorale provides an opportunity for individuals with Parkinson’s disease to improve and strengthen their voices through singing and provides a fellowship activity for people whose social opportunities are often limited by this disease.
Celebrating its 10th year, the Off-Key Chorale kicks off the winter season with music from “The Times They Are A Changin’.” They will be rehearsing every Thursday at 10:45 a.m. from January 12 – March 2 at a new location — Senior Friendship Center at 1888 Brother Geenen Way in Sarasota.
This program is offered at no charge and comprises people living with Parkinson’s, family members, caregivers, and volunteer singers from Key Chorale.
It is led by Joseph Caulkins, Key Chorale artistic director with live musical accompaniment by Lee Dougherty Ross with Artist Series Concerts.
“One of my highlights each week is working with the Off-Key Chorale,” said Caulkins. “Our motto ‘No pressure, no expectations, just fun’ is what it is all about. Making a great sound, having a marvelous time and seeing music make a difference in people’s everyday lives.”
“Watching the joy that overcomes their faces when they sing is a delight,” said Dr. Sara Grivetti, CEO of Neuro Challenge. “It is one of my favorite programs and partnerships. Exercise continues to be the best way to prevent Parkinson’s from advancing, and since Parkinson’s can affect the vocal chords, it is important to exercise them. And I can’t think of a more enjoyable exercise than singing”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.