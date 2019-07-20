By GREG GILES
News Editor
Jada O’Brien, an armed guardian for the Manatee County School District and Navy veteran, was practically tongue tied and fighting back tears at times Wednesday as a partnership of donors presented her with a new vehicle.
“It was a dream come true. I never ever expected anything so wonderful and thoughtful,” she said of the gift. “My son and I are beside ourselves and truly blessed.”
“It’s amazing what they do for our vets,” she said of Caliber Collision-Venice, on U.S. 41 Business, and Geico, who donated and restored the 2015 Dodge Dart.
O’Brien was the guest of honor at an outdoor luncheon, which happened to fall on her birthday, sponsored by Caliber Collision-Venice.
Caliber Collision technicians, who volunteered their time as a community service, were recognized at Wednesday’s luncheon, as well.
O’Brien, a Palmetto resident, didn’t own a vehicle and as a single parent juggled public transportation to get to work and rides from family and friends for her son’s school and extracurricular activities, explained John Schwink.
Schwink is regional manager in Southwest Florida for Caliber Collision and spoke before a crowd of donors, Geico representatives and Caliber employees who worked on the vehicle restoration.
The car donation will help alleviate the ongoing stress from lack of transportation and enable O’Brien to spend more quality family time, Schwink added.
“We’re always glad to give back to those less fortunate who are more deserving,” he said.
O’Brien served in the U.S. Navy as a ship gunner from 2000-2003, with deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan. During her service, she earned several sharpshooter and good conduct medals and commendations.
Accompanied by her 12-year-old son, Gunner, and the NO-VEL Post 159 Color Guard, O’Brien slid inside the vehicle to savor the moment following Schwink’s presentation.
But there was more. Escorted to the back of the vehicle, O’Brien put her hands to her face in disbelief when the trunk was opened revealing an assortment of gifts and certificates from local businesses, including a television and headphones. After hugs of thanks and congratulations from well wishers, participants settled in for the luncheon.
O’Brien was nominated for the donation by the Denis V. Cooper Foundation — Wishes For Heroes, a local nonprofit whose goal is to enhance the quality of life for military veterans and their families.
Foundation representatives presented O’Brien with a $500 gas gift certificate and a year’s worth of oil changes and car washes.
Over the past six years, Caliber Collision and its industry partners have donated more than 300 vehicles valued at over $4 million to military service members, veterans and others in need of reliable transportation, Schwink said. The car donations are part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.