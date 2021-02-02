SARASOTA — The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota had enough vaccine to schedule four clinics this week — first shots Tuesday and Wednesday, second shots Thursday and Friday.
It received 3,000 doses and had 300 left over from people not showing up for their appointments Friday, state Health Officer Chuck Henry said.
But the supply is still so limited that first-shot appointments have only reached down to No. 6,299 on the list, out of more than 117,000 accounts registered.
Of them, 40%-50% represent two people, county Emergency Services Director Rich Collins said Monday. But there are also some duplicate or incomplete accounts that will be deleted, moving legitimate accounts up in priority a bit, he said.
When there are duplicate accounts, Henry said, the one further down the list will be removed.
The new set-up in space at the Sarasota Square Mall could deliver more than 10,000 shots a week if more vaccine were available, Henry said.
In a discussion with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the supply of vaccine to ramp up over the next few weeks as production of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines increases and new ones come online.
Distribution will also improve, he said, as the Biden Administration's plans for community vaccination centers, mobile vaccination units and expanded vaccinations by pharmacies are rolled out.
The administration announced on Tuesday that about 1 million doses will go out to 6,500 pharmacies next week.
Fauci said that getting as many people vaccinated as soon as possible is key to limiting further mutation of the coronavirus.
"Viruses can't mutate if they can't replicate," he said.
Through Jan. 31, Florida had 147 cases of the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom variant of the virus — nearly one-third of the cases in the country. No cases of either the South African or Brazilian variants had been reported in the state so far.
By the numbers
The number of new cases in the state and the county ended brief downward trends Tuesday.
The state had 10,385 new cases, nearly double the number reported Monday, with a positivity rate of 8.36% — nearly unchanged from Monday but a jump from the 5.54% reported Sunday.
The county's 168 new cases were more than double the 65 reported Monday, and its positivity rate of 5.88% marked the first time in four days it exceeded 5%.
The state had 137 more deaths, bringing the total during the pandemic to 26,822 Florida residents. Since the first report of COVID-19 at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota on March 1, 2020, a total of 625 people have died of the ailment in the county.
Sarasota County reported one new death.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital reported 61 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with 18 patients in the ICU. Its seven-day positivity rate ticked up to 5.1% from 4.8% for the previous period, and it reported one death.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health had 19 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down from 26 Friday. But it reported two new deaths. One employee was self-isolating.
Statewide, 6,043 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday; the county had 79 patients.
ICU availability was 16.28% statewide, 18.26% in the county.
The Sarasota County School District reported 12 staff and 64 students in isolation Tuesday, and 39 staff and 261 students quarantined. The latter number was less than half the figure reported Friday, while the others were in line with the previous figures.
In the prior 48 hours, 27 people were directed to isolate and 107 to quarantine.
