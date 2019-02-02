The public will get its first chance to comment on the site and development plan for the city’s new public safety facility Tuesday.
And assuming the Venice Planning Commission approves it, the only chance. The Commission, not the City Council, has final authority to approve such plans, though a rejection can be appealed.
The facility will be built on a 10-acre site at 1575 E. Venice Ave.
The new 31,421-plus-square-foot building will both house the Venice Police Department and serve as an incident command center in emergencies. Currently, Fire Station 3 in North Venice fills that role.
There will also be a public meeting room of about 1,000 square feet.
The site and development plan shows a public parking lot in front of the building and a larger, secured parking area in the back.
Both parking lots would be accessed by a driveway at the west side of the property. The public would exit the same way, while there would be an exit-only driveway for the secured lot at the eastern boundary.
There would be a 15-foot landscape buffer at the western border, adjacent to vacant land that’s not within the city limits, and the southern border, adjacent to a medium-density county zoning area, with a retention pond between the buffer and the building.
To accommodate the residents of Auburn Woods to the east, the eastern buffer would be 20 feet wide. Existing vegetation, including invasive species, would be maintained and “supplemental material” would be used to enhance all three buffers.
In addition, there would be a a 6-foot vinyl-coated chain-link fence, with vinyl slats, on all three sides to “provide a complete physical and visual barrier,” according to the staff report.
Because it’s in the Venetian Gateway district, the building would incorporate Northern Italian Renaissance-style architectural features. Though it would have a metal roof, the panels would look like clay or concrete tile.
The building would be hardened to withstand category 5 hurricane winds.
The staff report concludes that the project can be found consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan, with one exception: the decision not to remove invasive vegetation.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Planning Commission is scheduled to:
• hold a prehearing conference on a proposed zoning map amendment to consolidate nine parcels in North Venice that made up the Bridges and Villa Paradiso properties into a single planned unit development.
The 300 acres are proposed for development of up to 1,300 residential units in the form of single-family homes, paired villas and multi-family homes, as well as assisted-living facilities, amenity centers and open space.
Approved binding development plans currently authorize up to 1,794 residential dwelling units with a mix of residential housing types and up to 160,00 square feet of nonresidential uses.
• hear an appeal from the Jewish Congregation of Venice of a Planning Department decision that it would need a special exception to install a columbarium — a building to house urns — on its property.
The Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
The complete agenda with backup materials is available at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header, where you can follow the meeting online.
