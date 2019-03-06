Ross Edlund, CEO of Skillets in Naples, plans to open one of his breakfast-and-lunch restaurants in South Venice.
It will be his ninth location as he expands north along the Sun Coast He already plans for the 10th to be in Sarasota.
It will occupy five units in Venice Village Shoppes, across from Walmart at 4106 South Tamiami Trail, in a corner location across from Liberty Savings Bank facing both the Trail and Jacaranda Boulevard.
Silver Light Business & Risk Management is relocating to another unit nearby to make room.
At 4,800 square feet, the spacious restaurant will seat around 170 diners and will have a corner entrance facing the junction of Jacaranda and Tamiami Trail.
Indoor dining will be complemented by a 1,000-foot angled outdoor patio under the existing overhead canopy.
At a 24-foot counter similar to an old-style diner, people will be able to watch the cooks and talk to the servers.
Pine will be featured in the booths, banquettes and table seating. A bright, traditional interior design is enhanced by mostly pine walls with canvas prints of their food, teapots and roasters.
Skillets serves freshly ground Guatemalan coffee by the pot; hot PG Tips tea imported from England; iced tea; soft drinks and more.
Healthier homemade breakfasts and lunches offer crepes, Chicago blintzes, fresh fruit, porridge and many more popular dishes.
The restaurant will be open 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week, closing only for Thanksgiving, Christmas and hurricanes.
Edlund anticipates hiring 25 local people.
Plans are currently in permitting. Upon approval, it takes 90 days for the build-out by Edlund’s own team, putting the earliest opening date in late June or early July, with the latest being Oct. 1.
Ross and Noreen Edlund opened their first Skillets restaurant in Naples in 1995. Visiting Venice last summer, they decided it was a viable city for expanding their business.
Currently they operate locations in Bonita Springs, Estero, Naples and, as of January, Fort Myers.
Venice Village Shoppes has seen a dramatic increase in store occupancy as South Venice, West Villages and North Port experience major community development.
The center is anchored by Publix, with Tuesday Morning, Jo Ann Fabrics, Pet Supermarket, Bank United, Planet Fitness and others.
