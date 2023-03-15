7th grader Hannah Jenkins was crowned PI digit memorization champion for reciting 126 digits of the mathematical constant in a row. She is pictured with teachers Katharine Baumgartner, Lynn Anderson and Robert Novia.
Emily Kelly was chosen to “Pi” the face of teacher Aimie Kirvin at the Venice Sky Academy “Pi-day” event at the school on March 10.
Students and teachers react to Aimie Kirvin receiving a pie in the face.
Teacher Aimie Kirvin shares some of her “pie” with the students.
There was a staff-versus-student handball competition in the gym.
Each grade had a chance to compete with their teachers in handball.
The staff ended up winning the handball competition, 7 to 3.
Math teacher Robert Novia sported a PI hat, T-shirt and necklace to celebrate the day.
7th grader Hannah Jenkins, PI digit memorization champion, gets a hug from teacher Lynn Anderson. Hannah was able to recite 126 digits of Pi.
Students and teachers pose for a group photo at the end of the day.
VENICE — To math teacher Robert Novia, National Pi Day is a celebration where his students learn more than just the history of the mathematical constant.
“By using ‘hands-on’ activities, students are more likely to remember the experience of what they learn about a subject,” Novia said.
On March 10, math students at SKY Academy in Venice did Pi related activities in class, enjoyed circular food items at lunch, competed in a Pi digit memorization competition — and voted on a teacher to get “Pied in the face.”
“For the past few weeks, students, families, and staff members brought in donations in exchange for tickets to place inside the teachers ‘PI’ bag at the front office,” Novia said. “The teacher with the most tickets in their bag will get a pie to the face. One lucky student will be chosen to ‘PI’ the staff member from a random drawing.”
That lucky student was 8th grader Emily Kelly.
On the receiving end of the pie dish was teacher Aimie Kirvin.
Students cheered as Kirvin’s face was covered with whipped cream.
7th grader Hannah Jenkins was crowned PI digit memorization champion for reciting 126 digits of the mathematical constant in a row.
There was a staff-versus-student handball competition in the gym, where each grade had a chance to compete with their teachers. The staff ended up winning the competition, 7 to 3.
Pi Day is observed annually on March 14 since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of the mathematical constant. This year, due to spring break, Novia moved the activities to March 10.
Five years ago, Novia started the annual event where he teaches his students at Venice Sky Academy unique lessons in learning the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle.
“Regardless of the circle’s size, this ratio will always equal Pi,” Novia said. “In decimal form, the value of Pi is most often approximated as 3.14; however, the exact value is unknown as Pi is an irrational number that never ends and never repeats. It goes on forever.”
March 14 is National Pi Day and it also happens to be Albert Einstein’s Birthday, Novia said.
“We studied both subjects last week.”
Novia has been teaching math at SKY Academy for nine years. He also coaches baseball.
“I try to give my students unique opportunities often to connect the material to memorable experiences, which deepen the meaning of the content they are learning, leading to a lasting impact on their education,” he said.
