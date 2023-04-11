Ablation

Dr. Juan Camacho performs a thyroid ablation procedure with the Echolaser.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital now offers the full range of minimally invasive ablative therapies to treat thyroid nodules.

"Ablation" is the therapeutic removal or destruction of tissue.


Tufano

Dr. Ralph P. Tufano
Camacho

Dr. Juan Camacho
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments