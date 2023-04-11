SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital now offers the full range of minimally invasive ablative therapies to treat thyroid nodules.
"Ablation" is the therapeutic removal or destruction of tissue.
The multi-disciplinary team at SMH’s Thyroid and Parathyroid Center reviews each patient’s case to determine the best treatment option based on the type of nodule, the location and the size, a news release states.
“This is really a unique center, unlike any other in the country, because we have the endocrinology team, interventional radiology team and the surgical team all working together to consider all options for management in any patients,” said Ralph P. Tufano, M.D., medical director of Head and Neck Endocrine Surgery at SMH, in the release. “By offering all of the ablative technologies at the SMH Thyroid and Parathyroid Center, we are able to give our patients choices and find the best treatment for them.”
Tufano is a world-recognized thyroid and parathyroid surgeon who joined SMH in August 2021 to oversee the new Thyroid and Parathyroid Center, the release says.
An expert in minimally invasive radiofrequency ablation, he also partners with community specialists to bring new treatments, including the addition of Echolaser to SMH.
“Echolaser is a minimally invasive technique using a laser, to treat both benign and malignant thyroid nodules,” Juan Camacho, M.D., an interventional radiologist with Radiology Associates of Florida, said in the release. “It’s another treatment option we are able to provide, another tool in our tool belt.”
Even benign thyroid nodules can have an impact on a patient’s quality of life, causing swelling in the neck, difficulty or pain when swallowing and trouble breathing, it says. Ablative techniques are used as an alternative to surgery to reduce or shrink the nodules.
"The ablative techniques can be rendered in an office setting, so you don't even necessarily have to go and have general anesthesia," Tufaro said in a video interview. "We're talking about giving a little Novacain, like when you go to the dentist, to numb the area up to make you comfortable."
Ablation also provides for the treatment of nodules alone, whereas in surgery a part of the thyroid would be removed in addition, Tufaro said.
To learn more about Sarasota Memorial’s Thyroid and Parathyroid Center, and available treatments, visit: bit.ly/3UoRVpk.
