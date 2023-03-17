SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has dealt with multiple waves of COVID-19 variants over the past three years.
Officials are bracing for a third wave of critics Monday about how it handled the pandemic.
More than 200 people attended a meeting of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board in November demanding an investigation into the care rendered to COVID patients. The board voted to conduct a review.
An even larger crowd turned out for the board meeting Feb. 21, when the review was discussed and approved by the panel. In general, it showed SMH had outperformed peer hospitals across most health care metrics and had a better survival rate.
About half of the more than 50 people who spoke during public comment, some of whom were affiliated with the hospital, offered praise.
But the rest called the report a cover-up and demanded another investigation - by an outside agency.
The report doesn't discuss the treatment of specific patients whose families questioned their care, which was criticized as a lack of transparency.
The hospital’s use of the antiviral drug remdesivir and adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID protocols came in for repeated criticism.
There were complaints about alleged refusals to administer ivermectin, a controversial anti-fungal that studies show is ineffective against COVID but that has been touted as a cure by some in the medical community.
Hospital policy calls for the signing of a waiver before ivermectin is given but doesn't preclude its use.
Several of the people who criticized the hospital came from outside the area and appear not to have received treatment there, or be connected to someone who did, officials said later.
Criticism continued after the meeting, and took an ugly turn, with the hospital reporting that doctors had received death threats. There's also been talk of trying to get SMH's taxing authority revoked.
There are 26 hospital taxing districts in the state. Tax collections represent about 4% of SMH's revenue.
The report isn't on the agenda for the board's meeting Monday, but more speakers are expected to air grievances.
A group of "leading medical freedom doctors, organizations and victims of Sarasota Memorial Hospital CDC COVID protocols" is holding a news conference Monday morning, likely as a prelude to an appearance at the board meeting.
A notice of the meeting says the participants will be "exposing the egregious recklessness perpetrated by all hospitals including Sarasota Memorial Hospital by using the CDC COVID-19 protocols."
In a news briefing Friday, Hudson said that people with a national political agenda are trying to use the hospital's platform to promote it.
"The accusations don't match the report," he said.
