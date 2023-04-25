SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Public Hospital Board is standing firm against demands that it authorize an outside investigation of Sarasota Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 response.
The board voted 6-2 against a motion at last week's meeting to do a second investigation. Board Member Bridgette Fiorucci made the motion but only she and Board Member Victor Rohe voted for it. Board Member Britt Riner was absent.
Fiorucci and Rohe were the lone votes not to approve an internal report released by SMH in February, though Rohe said at the time he just wanted to wait for public comment before the board voted.
The board had authorized that review at a contentious meeting in November at which members of the public said they were demanding accountability for alleged improper treatment of COVID patients.
When the report was released, it addressed various aspects of SMH's performance but not issues related to specific patients, leading critics to call it a coverup.
More than 50 members of the public spoke at that meeting, split between those defending the hospital and those renewing their complaints, many of which weren't directly related to treatment at SMH.
Hospital administrators said afterward that some people were using the platform of the board meeting to try to carry out a broader political agenda. There were rumors that they might push to privatize it, or at least strip it of its taxing authority.
The hospital reported that some doctors received death threats following the release of the report.
There was a similar turnout at the March board meeting, which involved a number of people who had participated in a morning press conference labeled “United for Transparency.”
There were more calls for a second investigation but no motion was made.
Only a dozen or so members of the public addressed the board last week, with about half of them supporting the hospital and the other half again pressing for another investigation, according to SMH spokesperson Kim Savage.
