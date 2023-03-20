Joe Chirillo

Dr. Joe Chirillo addresses the "United for Transparency" press conference Monday.

 PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

VENICE — Grieving family members, medical freedom advocates and health care professionals came together Monday to demand that Sarasota Memorial Hospital undertake an independent investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And if it refuses to do so, the state needs to order one, they said.


