VENICE — Grieving family members, medical freedom advocates and health care professionals came together Monday to demand that Sarasota Memorial Hospital undertake an independent investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
And if it refuses to do so, the state needs to order one, they said.
The hospital's board voted in November to conduct an internal review in which more than 75 staff members participated, with input from Premier Inc., an outside industry consultant.
The report from that review, presented and approved 7-2 at its February board meeting, found room for improvement in the hospital's response but concluded it had outperformed most standards of care.
Critics labeled the report a cover-up even before it was released to the public, and the theme was the same at Monday's news conference at 959 E. Venice Ave., where a banner announcing the "We the People Health and Wellness Center" was hung behind the rostrum.
The event was organized under the name "United for Transparency."
Speakers complained about the committee that prepared the report not talking to surviving family members about their experiences. Hospital officials have said they followed their usual review procedure of examining medical records by committee.
SMH's reliance on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols was a major target, with several speakers saying the leading COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, was killing people, while alternatives such as ivermectin and hydroxychlorine weren't administered even when families demanded them.
On that basis, some surviving family members said the hospitals where relatives had been treated had killed them, and denied them the right to say goodbye in person.
"I drove my husband to the death chamber, I call it," said Patty Myers, whose husband died in an Orlando facility. "It's not just COVID … all protocols kill."
Cherie Doraisamy said her father requested to be taken to SMH-Venice when he had symptoms of COVID, where he ended up in the ICU.
The doctors didn't seem to have a plan for treating him, she said, and she claimed a nurse told her there was nothing that could help him.
He had damaged lungs that were being treated with steroids, she said, but the hospital's protocol allegedly didn't allow testing to see if they were helping.
She learned later, she said, that he was only getting half the dosage he needed.
She expressed thanks to Dr. James Fiorica, the chief medical officer, for allowing Dr. Sheri Weinstein to provide alternative treatments, but it was too late to save her father, she said.
The refusal to deviate from the CDC model was attributed by several speakers to the profit motive. Hospitals received bonuses for treating COVID patients, especially those over 60, and got kickbacks from prescribing remdesivir, they alleged.
There was general agreement among them that an outside investigation is needed and that SMH should abandon the CDC's protocols.
But some speakers blamed the hospital administration for inhibiting the care doctors and nurses could provide, while others blamed the medical professionals themselves.
And there was some disagreement about the remedies that are needed.
Dr. Joe Chirillo, a local physician who lost a race for the board last year, said he just wants SMH to be better prepared for the next pandemic, and he doesn't favor privatizing it.
On the other hand, Melissa Bakondy, a nurse who's married to a radiologist, said that SMH should be stripped of its taxing authority as a public hospital and also lose the sovereign immunity that limits recovery in a lawsuit against it to $200,000.
Most of the speakers also urged the people in attendance to attend the afternoon's board meeting, where they intended to speak during public comment.
