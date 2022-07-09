SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota has invested $3.9 million in renovating its Emergency Care Center, including new check-in, registration and waiting areas and a new emergency radiology area with an additional CT scanner, according to a news release.
But the feature generating the most buzz is a separate waiting room for pediatric patients with toys, activities, game consoles, virtual-reality goggles and sensory stations.
The idea is to make a hospital visit less stressful and help children develop a good relationship with health care.
A trip to the ER is a scary thing, Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Member Britt Riner said in a video interview.
“Especially when you’re a parent taking care of a child,” Riner said. “I want families in the community to know that we are here for you ... We could not be more excited to care for the littlest members of our community, and their parents.”
Katherine Kelley, a pediatrician with First Physicians Group, said the new waiting room is “just a dream come true.”
It puts SMH on par with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, with which it has a partnership that includes having ACH pediatric hospitalists present 24/7, even sleeping in the hospital, said Dr. Reuben Holland, medical director of SMH Emergency/Urgent Care.
The hospital can offer the same level of care as All Childrens but close to home, Keeley said.
Pediatrics Child Life Specialist Jenna Maye said the new waiting room will help her make hospital visits easier on kids.
“We want this place to be a great place for kids to come,” she said.
SMH’s pediatric services and programs also include high-tech pediatric treatment rooms; experienced pediatric nurses who are PALS-certified — Pediatric Advanced Life Support; pediatric intervention nurses; a pediatric pharmacy and dedicated pediatric pharmacists inside the hospital; a dedicated pediatric sedation team; pediatric dietitians; a music room; and age-appropriate play areas and activities, the release states.
