The Venice City Council approved a rezoning ordinance for Sarasota Memorial Hospital's Venice facility on Tuesday in little more time than it took to read the ordinance's title.
City staff and hospital representatives had given presentations two weeks earlier. The Council members didn't need a refresher course, voting 7-0 to allow a hospital on land that had been intended for a shopping center.
Site preparation had already been authorized under an agreement providing that if the rezoning were rejected the land would be returned to its original condition. Work was underway when the groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 4.
The city's Planning Commission had already approved a site-and-development plan and a special exception for height, also contingent on the rezoning. Now that it's been approved, the way has been cleared for additional permitting and construction.
It will take about two and a half years — and an estimated $437 million — to complete initial development of the 65-acre site at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads: a five-story, 365,000-square-foot hospital; a two-story, 60,000-square-foot medical office building; a parking garage and parking lots; and an energy plant.
The design — and the site — will accommodate expansion. Additions would take the hospital from 110 beds to 270 and the emergency center from 28 beds to 50. State approval wouldn't be needed.
Seventeen of the 65 acres aren't being developed now and could be home to another medical office building in the future.
Hospital officials say more than 500 people will be employed in the hospital when it opens.
“This is a pivotal day for our health system and the community,” SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush said in a press statement after the Council vote. “We are excited about the new hospital and the exceptional care it will bring to the residents of Venice and South County.”
