SARASOTA — You've probably never heard of the drug remdesivir but if it proves effective in worldwide clinical trials, it may become a major weapon against COVID-19.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is participating in the trials, one of the first hospitals in the southeast to do so.
It was chosen because of its "robust clinical trial program," SMH Chief Medical Officer Jim Fiorica said in an online news conference Thursday.
The hospital has authority to treat up to 15 patients at the outset, seeking data on efficacy and safety in addition to trying to get them well.
Its first patient received the antiviral drug on Sunday, critical care pulmonologist Dr. Kirk Voelker said, and three are taking it now.
The FDA authorized the clinical trial — usually a later stage in the approval of a new drug — because of the urgency of finding a treatment for the virus, he said.
Remdesivir is not actually approved anywhere to treat anything yet, according to manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc.'s website.
That's also why hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, is being given to SMH COVID-19 patients "off label" — for a purpose other than what it's FDA-approved for, he said. They're getting high-dose steroids and specialized antibiotics as well, according to a news release.
But unlike those medications, which treat symptoms, remdesivir could actually attack the virus itself.
The trial is only for very sick patients, Voelker said — people who are in intensive care and breathing with the help of a ventilator.
"But they can't be too sick," he said.
It's too soon to know how remdesivir works but some side effects are known because the drug has been tested against other coronaviruses, including SARS.
They include gastro-intestinal problems, elevated liver enzymes and impaired kidney function, said Voelker, who's also SMH's director of Clinical Research.
But kidney problems are common in patients on a ventilator, he said, adding that "there are side effects to almost any medication."
Trial No. 2
In coordination with the Mayo Clinic, the hospital is also participating in a trial of convalescent plasma therapy — giving a COVID-19 patient antibodies from someone who has recovered from it.
SMH has been reaching out to people it has treated about being a donor. Three will be going to a blood bank to be tested for antibodies and nine more are being screened, according to Tamela Fonseca, senior clinical manager.
"It's community helping community," Fiorica said, noting that some hospital employees have volunteered as donors.
The plasma therapy trial "bookends" the one for remdesivir, Voelker said, because it's available both for patients with moderate symptoms and those too sick for the drug.
Plasma from each donor can be used to treat four patients and each donor can probably give at least twice before the antibodies dwindle, he said.
It's probable there have been undiagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the community, he said, but to qualify as a donor people would have to be tested to make sure they aren't currently infected and then tested again to see if they antibodies.
That's why SMH is concentrating on people it knows have been diagnosed, Fonseca said. That could change later if more donors are needed.
Voelker said he had been in SMH's COVID-19 ICU just before the press conference.
"The people in there are very sick," he said. "I'm glad that we have some sort of ammo to fight this."
Fiorica said the research team is also looking at a third clinical trial to join.
"We want to be in the forefront of trying to find a treatment," he said. "That's what we do."
