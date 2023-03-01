SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is participating in three global clinical trials evaluating minimally invasive treatment options for patients with cardiac valve disorders, a news release states.

Interventional cardiologist Ricardo Yaryura, M.D., is leading the trials, in coordination with the Sarasota Memorial Research Institute.

Ricardo Yaryura

