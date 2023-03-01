SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is participating in three global clinical trials evaluating minimally invasive treatment options for patients with cardiac valve disorders, a news release states.
Interventional cardiologist Ricardo Yaryura, M.D., is leading the trials, in coordination with the Sarasota Memorial Research Institute.
The key objective of the trials is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of transcatheter valve replacement with Edwards Lifesciences devices in the mitral, aortic and tricuspid spaces, according to the release.
Surgical repair or replacement is the usual treatment for patients with severe cardiac valve insufficiencies, but it may be inadvisable for some due to age or pre-existing medical conditions.
They could, however, tolerate a minimally invasive procedure, the release states.
“Replacing or repairing heart valve surgery can ease symptoms, prevent complications and help people live longer, better quality lives,” Yaryura said in the release. “That’s why it’s so important to participate in research that offers more, and potentially life-saving treatment options for people at risk in our community.”
These trials are underway and open for enrollment:
• The ENCIRCLE trial — this study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the investigational Edwards SAPIEN M3 system, a transcatheter procedure developed to replace the mitral heart valve in patients with severe mitral valve regurgitation who do not qualify for other treatment options. The study is taking place at up to 75 institutions worldwide and slated to treat up to 500 patients.
• The PROGRESS trial — this study is evaluating transcatheter aortic valve replacement versus careful clinical surveillance in patients with moderate aortic stenosis and at least one additional risk factor. Up to 80 global centers will enroll up to 750 patients.
• Clasp II TR trial — this study is examining the safety and effectiveness of Edwards’ investigational PASCAL Transcatheter Valve Repair System, which is designed to repair the tricuspid valve in patients with tricuspid valve regurgitation.
The study is taking place in up to 75 institutions worldwide and slated to enroll up to 825 patients to compare the benefits of those who receive Edwards PASCAL Transcatheter Valve Repair System and optimal medical therapy, compared to optimal medical therapy alone.
For more information about these studies or other clinical trials, contact the SMRI at 941-917-2225. For a physician referral or information about cardiac care at Sarasota Memorial, call 941-917-7777 or visit SMH.com/heart.
