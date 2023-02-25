SMH leadership confident in COVID response report

VENICE — Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Chair Tramm Hudson said he was expecting a 6-3 vote Tuesday on whether to approve the hospital’s community report on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the board voted unanimously in November to have a report prepared, it was pushed for by three newly elected members who ran on a “Health Freedom” platform that included skepticism about treatment protocols and vaccination.
Instead, the vote to approve and release the report to the public was 7-2, and with Bridgette Fiorucci and Victor Rohe, two of the three Health Freedom candidates, the two “no” votes.
Patricia Maraia, the third candidate, co-chaired the committee that prepared the report and voted to approve and release it.
Hudson said that was a “great thing.”
“The majority of the board clearly felt like this accomplished our objective,” he said at a media briefing Wednesday.
He added that he considered Rohe’s “no” to be a “process” vote because he wanted to release the report, too, but as a draft, to be finalized after public comment.
Fiorucci voted in a closed session earlier that day to approve the report but switched her vote later after audience participation during the public meeting. Hudson said he didn’t know why she changed her mind at that point.
He said about a third of the 55 people who spoke at the meeting were “naysayers,” many of whom talked about national issues and not the COVID report, because they had a “different agenda.”
“Outsiders took advantage of the platform to address things our hospital can’t do,” Associate Chief Medical Officer Joseph Seaman said. “We can’t affect a national vaccination policy.”
Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica said the overall feeling among the medical staff was pride in the report.
“We wanted to be thorough, and we wanted to do it right,” he said.
When he saw the final product, which largely showed that SMH handled the pandemic better than comparable hospitals, though with area for improvement identified, he said he was “truly pleasantly surprised with the results.”
“We’re happy that we did this,” he said, adding that he believes the public will be impressed with the report.
Hudson said he’s not concerned the hospital’s reputation will suffer because of the efforts of people questioning its operations.
In surveys it has a very high level of people saying they would refer others for care, he said.
“I hear nothing but praise for Sarasota Memorial,” he said.
He’s not expecting the people who have SMH in their sights for political reasons to go away, however.
“I think they’ll be back,” he said. “It is what it is.”
