SMH leadership confident in COVID response report

Confidence in hospital remains high, they say

VENICE — Sarasota County Public Hospital Board Chair Tramm Hudson said he was expecting a 6-3 vote Tuesday on whether to approve the hospital’s community report on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tramm Hudson

Although the board voted unanimously in November to have a report prepared, it was pushed for by three newly elected members who ran on a “Health Freedom” platform that included skepticism about treatment protocols and vaccination.


Dr. Joseph Seaman

J Fiorica.jpg

James Fiorica
