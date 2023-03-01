SMH_TOWER_TRA.jpg

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has claimed a spot on Newsweek's "World's Best Hospital" list for the fifth consecutive year.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been named one of the world’s best hospitals for the fifth straight year in Newsweek and Statistica Inc.’s annual global ranking of hospitals.

The rankings, released Wednesday, recognize about 2,300 medical institutions in 28 countries, including 440 hospitals in the United States and 16 in Florida, an SMH news release states.


David Verinder headshot 2020.jpg

David Verinder
