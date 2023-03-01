SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been named one of the world’s best hospitals for the fifth straight year in Newsweek and Statistica Inc.’s annual global ranking of hospitals.
The rankings, released Wednesday, recognize about 2,300 medical institutions in 28 countries, including 440 hospitals in the United States and 16 in Florida, an SMH news release states.
SMH is the only hospital in Southwest Florida to make the list, according to the release.
Rankings are based on patient care quality metrics and surveys of patients, physicians and hospital staff, it stated.
“Despite a multitude of challenges during the pandemic, our team continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to provide our community with world-class care,” CEO David Verinder said in the release. “This kind of performance is possible because of the diligence and dedication of our entire team, from frontline physicians and nurses to the many other clinicians and nonclinical staff supporting their care.”
Consistency is the distinguishing trait of the best hospitals, Newsweek Global Editor-in-Chief Nancy Cooper said in the release, particularly in the face of "rising costs, aging populations and a medical workforce exhausted from battling a global pandemic."
“The world's best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients, as well as the most important new therapies and research,” she said.
The other countries in the global study are Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.
