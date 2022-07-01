SARASOTA — For the sixth time, Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been recognized by Fortune/Merative as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals from among 2,650 surveyed nationwide.
It also placed among the top 40 teaching hospitals — and the top three in Florida — in annual rankings released Thursday, according to an SMH news release.
The Fortune/Merative study found that the top hospitals had lower inpatient mortality; fewer patient complications; care that resulted in fewer hospital-acquired infections; and lower 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates.
They also sent patients home sooner; kept inpatient expenses low while still maintaining a healthy financial environment; and scored higher on patient ratings of their overall hospital experience, it showed.
If all hospitals performed at the same level, more than 104,000 additional lives could be saved in-hospital; more than 55,000 additional patients could be complication-free; and more than 18,600 fewer discharged patients would be readmitted within 30 days of their hospital stay, according to the study.
“SMH is a vital community asset that has been caring for the Sun Coast for nearly a century," Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder said in the news release. "I could not be prouder of our entire team and the unwavering diligence and dedication they have displayed the past few years, and through the decades, to ensure our community receives the highest quality care."
He said that SMH's numerous high rankings — including being repeatedly named among the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals — are a reflection of the system’s mission-driven team and support from the elected Sarasota County Public Hospital Board.
Other characteristics shared by the top hospitals include a mature culture and a commitment to maintaining it; nursing excellence; deeply committed leadership; quality-focused hospital boards; an embrace of data and innovative technology; and local autonomy within health systems, the release states.
The Fortune/Merative list also includes a community health measure, to recognize hospitals working to promote community health and equity and their contributions to local economic and social progress, it says.
Hospitals don't apply or pay to be ranked, or to promote their award.
