SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital made it four for four, earning a spot on Newsweek’s fourth annual global ranking of best hospitals for the fourth consecutive year.
Newsweek publishes the list in collaboration with global market research and consumer data company Statista Inc.
The list recognizes the best medical institutions across 27 countries, including 414 hospitals in the United States, according to a news release.
SMH is the only hospital in Southwest Florida ever to make the list, it states.
“These honors demonstrate our team’s expertise and commitment to provide our community with world-class care,” said Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder in the release. “I couldn’t be prouder of Sarasota Memorial’s physicians and staff — their diligence and dedication never wavers, even amidst the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Newsweek credited the facility through its work in a news release.
“(T)heir continued ability to deliver the highest-quality patient care and conduct critical medical research even as they focused on battling COVID” is what sets these hospitals apart, stated Nancy Cooper, Global editor-in-chief for Newsweek.
It comes down to “having clear and embraced missions, visionary leadership and attracting the best people focused on developing new approaches to care and making care better, the report states.
Hospitals are selected based on performance indicators including a survey of doctors, health care professionals and administrators across four continents. Results are validated and checked for quality assurance by a global board of renowned medical experts.
The global rankings are published on the Newsweek website at: bit.ly/35qz3S2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.