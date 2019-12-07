SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma team was recently honored for overall excellence in caring for seriously injured patients, and specifically for preventing life-threatening complications among elderly trauma patients.
SMH’s trauma center program was spotlighted at the American College of Surgeons’ 2019 Trauma Quality Improvement Program annual scientific meeting in Dallas Nov. 16-18.
More than 1,500 trauma medical directors, program managers, coordinators and registrars attended the event to learn from the experiences and best practices shared by leading trauma directors across the nation, including SMH Trauma Medical Director Dr. Alan Brockhurst.
In a keynote presentation, Brockhurst provided an overview of SMH’s trauma program, clinical outcomes and process improvement measures used to manage more than 3,500 seriously injured patients treated each year.
He leads a multi-disciplinary team composed of highly trained trauma surgeons, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, case managers, pharmacists, nurses, rehabilitation therapists, mental health professionals and other support staff who work together to research and provide the latest evidence-based care.
Among other quality indicators, SMH was recognized for its exceptionally low mortality rate — less than half of the National Trauma Data Bank benchmark.
SMH also demonstrated superior performance in reducing or preventing major complications, such as acute kidney injury; cardiopulmonary arrest; pressure ulcer; pulmonary embolism; and unplanned admission to the intensive care unit.
Brockhurst attributed SMH’s superior outcomes to the support of the hospital’s leadership team and diligence of the entire trauma team.
“I could not be prouder of our trauma team,” Brockhurst said. “Their hard work and dedication is making a meaningful and life-saving impact in the lives of people every day."
He also lauded SMH CEO David Verinder, the hospital board and administrative leadership.
"Our recognition as one of the nation’s preeminent trauma centers is a reflection of their investment in and commitment to this community," he said.
