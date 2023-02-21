 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking topical

SMH report on COVID response discusses challenges

Hospital says results show it outperformed comparable facilities

  • 0
Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Hospital released a report on its COVID-19 pandemic response Tuesday.

SARASOTA — COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital had lower rates of complications, ventilator use and mortality and a shorter average length of stay than national, regional and peer benchmark groups, according to an internal study released Tuesday.

The review of SMH's COVID response was conducted at the direction of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to evaluate its effectiveness and suggest areas for improvement.


Download PDF SMHResponse to COVID-19 Pandemic
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred