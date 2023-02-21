SMH report on COVID response discusses challenges

SARASOTA — COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital had lower rates of complications, ventilator use and mortality and a shorter average length of stay than national, regional and peer benchmark groups, according to an internal study released Tuesday.
The review of SMH's COVID response was conducted at the direction of the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to evaluate its effectiveness and suggest areas for improvement.
The board voted in November to conduct the study after three new members who ran on a "Health Freedom" platform were elected.
They echoed members of the public in calling for an investigation into issues including visitation policy and demands for the administration of ivermectin as a treatment for the illness.
A COVID-19 Panel was assembled to prepare the study, it states. The panel included more than 70 "hospital and physician leaders, peer review specialists, pharmacists, clinical researchers, case managers, clinical educators, laboratory scientists, nursing, logistics, and other department managers," it states.
It was done in two parts — one addressing complaints about specific patients and the other reviewing the response as a big picture.
Both were presented to the Quality Committee in a private meeting Tuesday but only the second was shared at a public meeting later in the day.
Among the problems SMH had to deal with during the course of the pandemic, according to the study, were shortages of staffing, personal protective equipment and testing facilities; the need to accommodate a high volume of infectious patients; changing state and national policies as surges came and went; and a financial impact in the millions of dollars despite financial assistance.
The virus itself was the wild card, as the name "novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2" implies.
Though in the coronavirus family, it had been identified only a few months before the first case in the county — and in the state — was officially diagnosed on March 1, 2020.
Within a few weeks, SMH had more than 70 people with confirmed or suspected cases, the study states. State protocols at the time precluded testing unless the "person under investigation" had recently traveled internationally or been exposed to a confirmed case.
When criteria were loosened and state labs had to process more and more samples, it could take up to two weeks to get results, according to the study.
SMH would eventually spend more than $1 million to bring testing in-house, giving it the capacity to conduct 20,000 tests a month using a highly sensitive method and get results in as quickly as two hours, if necessary.
It also spent to hire more staff, including bringing on personnel for the Venice facility early, to support staff in Sarasota, hundreds of whom got infected during the pandemic. Turnover rose but was lower than national benchmarks, the study shows.
The influx of patients also mandated the doubling of the hospital's ICU capacity and creating isolation rooms. The ICU in the Venice facility, which was under construction, was reconfigured to allow pods to be used as negative-pressure rooms, according to the study.
Participation in clinical trials, mostly without compensation, gave qualified SMH patients early access to treatments with monoclonal antibodies, convalescent plasma and remdesivir, the study says.
While remdesivir remains a mainstay of the hospital's treatment protocol, it says, convalescent plasma turned out to be less effective than it appeared at first and the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies waned as the virus mutated.
Hydrochloroquine and ivermectin, whose use has been controversial, are available though not recommended, the study states.
Their use requires the patient to sign a waiver acknowledging that the treatment is not federal Food and Drug Administration approved and "may actually harm me."
Visitation policies were in flux as surges came and went until the state's "No Patient Left Alone" law was signed in April 2022, according to the study. Exceptions always allowed for some visitation, it says, and technology was used to facilitate it when the tightest restrictions were in place.
Through the course of the pandemic, SMH has received nearly $50 million in federal relief and reimbursement, as well as a COVID-19 Accelerated and Advance Payment Program loan of $146 million, which was repaid by last September.
However, it estimates it lost $38 million in revenue, much of it due to restrictions on nonemergency surgeries - and had $77 million in additional expenses.
The need for personal protective equipment, for example, skyrocketed, a chart shows, going from an average of 2,111 isolation masks per month in 2019 to more than 250,000 per month in 2021.
Despite all the challenges, the report states, SMH's Observed/Expected mortality rate of 0.76 was lower than the national (1.01), South Atlantic (0.99), Florida (0.98) and peer (0.90) rates during the period from April 2020 through October 2022, as calculated by Premier Inc., a quality-improvement organization.
"Observed" mortality is the number of patients who died, while "expected" mortality is the number that would have been projected to die, based on age, severity of illness and other health conditions, a chart states.
Similarly, the company's analysis showed that SMH's average length of stay was shorter than those for the same comparison groups with one exception — the national ALOS was lower in 2020.
Its readmission rate was generally higher but conditions other than COVID accounted for about 20% of them, the study says.
Among the recommendations it makes are to form a Health Emergency Response Committee; to continue to develop home-health and post-hospital services as a way to ease future capacity issues; and to commit more staff and technology to improving communications.
