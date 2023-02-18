VENICE — It’s season and the only remaining hospital in Venice had a census of 147 patients Friday.
That would seem to be a concern, since Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is licensed for 110 beds, but it’s operating within its license, spokesperson Allison Gottermeier said.
“The number of licensed beds that we have limits the number of admitted acute care patients we care for, but there are many patients who are included in our daily census who are not in acute care beds, such as those awaiting transfer in the Emergency Care Center or those patients who are under observation,” she said. “Despite our overall, significant capacity challenges, we do not exceed our licensed capacity for inpatient acute care.”
Hospital occupancy always rises with the seasonal population increase, which coincides with cold and flu season. COVID is still around, too, accounting for 45 patients at the Venice and Sarasota SMH facilities Friday.
But a year ago, ShorePoint Health Venice was still open as a health care alternative. It closed in September, a week before Hurricane Ian hit, and SMH-Venice has been dealing with the aftermath ever since.
An expansion of the campus was already underway then, with work on a new patient wing that will add 102 beds commencing in June.
SMH-Venice began moving forward on the five-story, $113 million tower even before it opened in November 2021. It’s doing everything it can to expedite construction, with about 100 workers on site every day, Gottermeier said.
It’s expected to be “topped out” in April, she said, but completion will take another year.
Projects to double the capacity of the emergency and surgical departments are in the design phase, but they won’t be done until the end of next year, Gottermeier said.
SMH-Venice was designed with growth in mind, so additions wouldn’t disrupt operations. The closure of ShorePoint’s 312 beds at the former Venice Hospital wasn’t a consideration, however, and it added to the strain on SMH, she said.
For the short term, SMH-Venice has “reconfigured space and redesigned patient flow at its campus to increase capacity,” she said.
Patients can be transferred to the Sarasota campus if necessary, she added. The census there on Friday was 850 out of the 901 beds it’s licensed for.
SMH has increased staffing systemwide, she said, including hiring more than 100 people laid off by ShorePoint. The new patient tower will add about 250 more employees to the current staffing of 1,250 people, she said.
To lighten demand on the Venice facility, SMH has been encouraging people who don’t have life-threatening conditions to seek treatment at one of its outpatient and urgent care centers rather than at the hospital ER.
There are plans to expand them as well, including “looking at opportunities to bring a new freestanding ER to Venice island, and a new urgent care center to North Port,” Gottermeier said.
SMH tried to work out an arrangement with Community Health Systems, ShorePoint’s owner, to use the ER after Venice Hospital closed, but failed.
Longer term, she said, SMH is proceeding with the planning for a hospital in North Port on Sumter Boulevard near Interstate 75. The location for the Venice facility was chosen in part because of easy accessibility for people from North Port via I-75.
“We’re been working with city officials to prepare the site and get all necessary plans in place,” she said. “The goal is to break ground in North Port in 2025, as part of the health care system’s 100-year anniversary.”
SMH also owns land in the fast-growing Wellen Park area.
“We are considering all options — including a new hospital and outpatient campus — for our property at Wellen Park, given the rapid growth and need for greater medical infrastructure in South County,” Gottermeier said.
