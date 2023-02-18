Possible Wellen Park Campus

Sarasota Memorial Hospital has posted signs with a schematic concept of what a new campus in Wellen Park might look like.

 PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Aerial

A drone photo shows the patient tower under construction on the east side of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice campus. It’s expected to be “topped out” in April, with completion a year later.

VENICE — It’s season and the only remaining hospital in Venice had a census of 147 patients Friday.

That would seem to be a concern, since Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is licensed for 110 beds, but it’s operating within its license, spokesperson Allison Gottermeier said.


SMH-Venice rendering

An artist’s rendering shows the new patient tower in the foreground.
Wellen Park

Billboards in Wellen Park show an artists concept for a potential Sarasota Memorial Hospital facility in the area. SMH is planning to break ground on a North Port hospital in 2025 and is evaluating the need for one in Wellen Park.
