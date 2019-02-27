In little more than a month, Sarasota Memorial Hospital will break ground on its new Venice facility. But work on the site will begin even sooner.
SMH is just getting into the permitting process, but the Venice City Council has already given the OK for site preparation, on the hospital’s promise to restore the land if for some reason construction would fall through. SMH plans to break ground on April 4.
The Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday that will allow other projects to ask for the same permission with the same condition, backed up by a bond. It will mean less delay as construction permit applications are processed by the city’s Development Services staff, which is “flooded with work,” City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
The new hospital will be built on a 65-acre campus southeast of the Laurel Road/ Pinebrook Roads intersection.
SMH got state approval in December 2016 for a 110-bed acute-care facility, with 90 private suites, 20 observation suites and a 28-bed Emergency Care Center. Legal challenges kept the certificate of need for the hospital tied up until last summer, however.
Construction is estimated to take two-plus years. When the doors open, the Venice campus will offer a full range of services, including surgical suites, with a dedicated operating room for obstetrical patients; cardiology and critical care; orthopedics; a lab; and a pharmacy.
It will also have a community specialty clinic, for people without insurance.
There will be a medical office building and a parking garage on the campus, which is being designed for future expansion. The addition of beds later won’t require SMH to go back to the state for a certificate of need.
The building will be hurricane hardened, but not to serve as a shelter. SMH has offered land on the campus for a shelter but has said Venice and Sarasota County need to partner in the creation of one.
SMH administrators have said they see the Venice facility as a way to build up the physician base in South County, which will eventually support a full-service hospital in North Port, the largest city in the county.
