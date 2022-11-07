SARASOTA — A new type of pacemaker undergoing a clinical study at Sarasota Memorial Hospital could be a "game changer," according to the lead investigator.

SMH is one of about 80 facilities worldwide participating in the study of a new way to regulate heartbeats, Dr. Dilip Mathew said in a video interview.

Dr. Dilip Mathew

