SARASOTA — A new type of pacemaker undergoing a clinical study at Sarasota Memorial Hospital could be a “game changer,” according to the lead investigator.
SMH is one of about 80 facilities worldwide participating in the study of a new way to regulate heartbeats, Dr. Dilip Mathew said in a video interview.
Under investigation is Abbott’s Aveir DR dual-chamber leadless pacemaker, a device smaller than a AAA battery that’s implanted in a minimally invasive procedure with a catheter.
Because it actually goes into the heart chambers themselves, it doesn’t require wires, which can erode and malfunction, he said.
And unlike a traditional pacemaker, which is implanted in a pocket created under the patient’s collarbone, it’s inserted through a “snip” of an incision in the groin, with minimal risk of infection.
It also avoids any cosmetic concerns from the appearance of an implant under the skin of the chest, he said.
Addressing those three major issues associated with traditional pacemakers is what could make the new device a game changer, Mathew said, as long as it does the same job — helping the patient maintain a regular heartbeat.
About 5%-10% of the population experiences an abnormal heart rhythm, he said, and it’s a common condition locally.
People with a slow heartbeat may experience lightheadedness or dizziness, he said, while a fast heartbeat can cause a fluttering sensation known as palpitations.
Fatigue and shortness of breath can by symptoms as well, he said.
Management of the condition ranges from merely monitoring it up to the implantation of a pacemaker, whose pulses can regulate a slow or irregular heartbeat, or a defibrillator, which can shock one beating dangerously fast, Mathew said.
Work began about 10 years ago to develop a “leadless” — wireless — device he said, with the first ones only being implantable in the right ventricle, one of the two lower heart chambers. But about 80% of patients need the effect of one in upper chambers, too, a news release states.
Abbott’s Aveir VR single-chamber, leadless pacemaker, which received FDA approval in the spring, the release states, can be upgraded to dual chamber functionality, which is what the study is evaluating, with an eye on regulatory approval.
Patients at SMH were implanted with the device in the right ventricle and right atrium in July and September, according to the news release, and are all doing well.
One of the protocols of the study is an agreement to undergo monitoring for the duration of the investigation, Mathew said. It ends next year.
Additional benefits of the Aveir VR, the release states, include a mapping capability that allows the physician to measure electrical signals within the heart and detect the correct placement of the device before final implantation; the ability to retrieve the device, if necessary; and battery life of up to 10 years.
For more information about the study, contact the Sarasota Memorial Research Institute at 941-917-2225.
For a physician referral or information about cardiac care at Sarasota Memorial, call 941-917-7777 or visit SMH.com/heart.
