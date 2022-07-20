VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice welcomed its 100th baby delivered on July 16.
Benjamin Anthony Moran was born last Saturday night to parents Miranda Weese and Kevin Moran. This is the family's second child, and Benjamin will join six-year-old brother Aiden at their home in Englewood.
When Weese went into labor, the parents had not decided on a name yet. However, they had narrowed it down to four names. Finding out their baby would be the 100th born, it helped them make their decision, a release stated.
“Benjamin was the third one we had on our list and when our doctor told us we were in the race for the 100th baby, we decided if we did have the 100th baby we’d give him that name," Weese said. "Benjamin Franklin is on the 100-dollar bill, and our baby is the 100th born at this hospital."
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System opened SMH-Venice in the fall to help serve the growing south Sarasota County area. The Venice campus and SMH's flagship hospital in Sarasota are the only two hospitals in the county providing maternity/OB services, a release stated.
The delivery team at SMH-Venice included OB/GYN Dr. Anthony Canino assisted by labor and delivery nurses Andria Perry, Tabby Bennet, and Kayla Klein.
The family gave their son the middle name Anthony inspired by the doctor who helped deliver him.
“We had our first baby at the Sarasota Campus and had a great experience there," Weese said. "We were thrilled our second baby could be born with the same awesome care, but closer to our home. Dr. Canino was amazing through my pregnancy and delivery, and we knew we wanted an ‘A’ name. The middle name Anthony will help us remember the wonderful experience here."
SMH-Venice has 10 private birthing suites, specialized obstetrical physicians on-site, and neonatal providers on-call 24/7. There is also a designated Obstetrical Emergency Care Center and advanced surgical suites designed for OB procedures.
