VENICE — Its Venice hospital is now the third Sarasota Memorial facility to be officially designated a Primary Stroke Center.
Awarded by DNV GL Healthcare, the Primary Stroke Center designation signifies that SMH-Venice completed a rigorous onsite survey and met or exceeded all requirements established by state regulators and the national accrediting organization for advanced stroke care, according to a news release.
“With this designation, we are proud to expand Sarasota Memorial’s regional stroke network and offer the people of our community a highly qualified stroke team with the tools and expertise to provide a full range of care for stroke-related emergencies and medical problems,” said David K. Stone, M.D., Ph.D., vascular neurologist and medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at SMH-Venice.
SMH-Sarasota is a nationally designated Comprehensive Stroke Center, the highest designation given to regional referral centers for people experiencing highly complex strokes, and its freestanding ER in North Port is designated as an Acute Stroke Ready Center.
The coverage that three centers provide improve the chance that a stroke victim will get initial treatment during the three-hour window within which it's most effective and safest, he said.
"Once the fire is out, so to speak, they can be transferred for a higher level of care to the appropriate facility," aid vascular neurologist Mauricio Concha, medical director of SMH’s Comprehensive Stroke Center in Sarasota and stroke program in North Port.
The three facilities follow the same emergency care protocols to diagnose and stabilize patients experiencing stroke emergencies, with helipads to speed transport time for patients who need to be airlifted from rural or outlying areas that lack the resources to treat stroke patients.
The motto for stroke care is "Time is brain," Concha said.
Someone suffering a stroke can lose up to 20 million neurons a minute, Stone added.
“Strokes are brain attacks, and just like heart attacks, every second counts,” Concha said in the release. “To prevent lasting brain damage, it is essential that people treat it like the emergency it is and call 9-1-1. Too many people wait to see if their symptoms will go away and miss a critical window for effective treatment.”
Paramedics triage and transport stroke patients to the nearest designated stroke center based on the type and severity of their stroke.
More than 85% of strokes are acute ischemic stroke, meaning there is a clot or clog within a blood vessel blocking blood flow to the brain and depriving it of oxygen. If treated in the first 3 hours of their stroke symptoms, the majority of patients can be effectively treated with the clot-dissolving drug tPA at the nearest designated stroke center.
For those experiencing complex strokes or severe complications, paramedics typically will transport patients to SMH-Sarasota, the only designated Comprehensive Stroke Center in Sarasota County.
The Sarasota Campus offers intensive medical and surgical care, specialized tests and highly specialized interventional therapies, including thrombectomy, a neurointerventional procedure that uses a retrievable stent to mechanically extract a clot from the brain, and endovascular embolization, such as coiling, to stop an aneurysm from rupturing.
The SMH stroke network also offers the full continuum of stroke care, including inpatient rehabilitation and outpatient rehabilitation programs to help people recover from the effects of a stroke, education and prevention, including an outpatient disease management clinic to help people prevent secondary strokes.
