VENICE — Full, or nearly so, since opening in November, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice has already embarked on expansion.
A third patient tower is being added to the facility at the southeast corner of Laurel and Pinebrook roads at a cost of $113 million.
In just its first six months of operation, the new hospital saw more than 16,000 visits to its emergency room, admitted roughly 5,200 patients, performed over 1,400 surgeries and delivered more than five dozen babies, according to a news release.
Patient volumes have been higher than anticipated since the first day, it states.
The expansion, to add 68 more private patient suites, is projected to be open by early 2024, said SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush said in the release.
“While the pandemic certainly added to our volumes, the real driver for this expansion is the rapid population growth we are seeing in the South County region and a strong preference among patients to receive their medical and surgical care at SMH,” she said.
“Although the need to expand came sooner than anticipated, we are moving forward quickly so that we can care for our growing community now and for years to come.”
SMH-Venice is a full-service acute-care hospital, with nearly 1,000 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and medical staff members.
The existing facility has 110 beds; a 28-bed Emergency Care Center; eight surgical suites; dedicated labor, delivery, recovery and post-partum birthing suites; and a 22-bed pandemic-ready Intensive Care Unit.
Designed to be expandable without affecting current operations, SMH-Venice has the capacity to grow to 400 private inpatient suites, 16 surgical suites and a 50-bed ER.
Because the Florida’s certificate of need program has been repealed for acute-care hospitals, state permission isn’t required for expansion.
Hospital officials have said that bringing its physician base farther south also will help build the medical staff and support plans for a future hospital in North Port.
