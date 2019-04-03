Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) didn’t have to look far to find the president for its new Venice facility.
Sharon Roush had been running South Bay Hospital, a 138-bed facility in Sun City Center, just up the road in Hillsborough County, for nine years and she already lived in Sarasota County.
“I love Sarasota,” she said.
Her 27 years in healthcare included experience particularly relevant to the construction of a new hospital: While at South Bay she presided over building a new patient tower and when she ran Capital Regional Medical Center, in Tallahassee, she oversaw the construction of a replacement hospital.
She was CEO of Columbia Hospital, in West Palm Beach, for seven years as well.
Roush joined SMH in July and has been busy even without an actual hospital to administer.
She quickly set out to build community connections with local residents, touting their improved access to healthcare and the economic boost she’s seen hospitals bring to an area.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” she said.
Then, there are plans to be finalized, city approvals to be obtained and hiring processes to be initiated.
She’s not anticipating any problems with staffing because SMH currently draws a lot of employees from South County who will welcome the opportunity to work closer to home.
However, SMH CEO David Verinder has said that replacing those employees in Sarasota in something that concerns him.
The planned medical office building on the Venice campus will give doctors with Sarasota or Bradenton practices a place to open a second office, building up the physician community that will support a North Port hospital later.
“It will be a lot easier when we have this hospital done,” Roush said. “I think it will make a great model for the future.”
