Drone footage taken Oct. 17 shows progress on the construction of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice, which is expected to be complete in about a year.

VENICE — Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is about two years away from completion.

Preparation of the site began in the spring after the Venice City Council agreed to let it commence prior to all city approvals being granted.

Sarasota Memorial promised that if the project weren’t approved it would return the site, at the southeast corner of the Laurel Road/Pinebrook Road intersection, to its original condition.

Vertical construction began in August, according to SMH spokeswoman Kim Savage, with the first concrete deck pour on Sept. 17, ahead of schedule.

A YouTube video from Gilbane Construction of the work that day says that it took five hours to place the rebar for the deck pour, which involved placing 400 cubic yards of concrete — 40 truckloads.

Completion of construction will require more than 2,000 pieces of rebar and more than 13,000 cubic yards of concrete, according to the video.

Exterior structural work will continue into next year, Savage said.

The hospital continues to hold Neighborhood Advisory Council meetings to provide updates on the project. The most recent one, on Oct. 3, was held onsite to offer a peek at the progress of construction.

Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Manager Julie Beatty said there’s no news on the status of its proposed replacement hospital southeast of the Jacaranda roundabout.

